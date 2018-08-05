Eastern League

by Associated Press on August 5, 2018 at 1:03 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)6346.578
Trenton (Yankees)6249.5592
Hartford (Rockies)5258.47311½
Binghamton (Mets)5260.46412½
Reading (Phillies)5160.45913
Portland (Red Sox)4565.40918½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)6646.589
Altoona (Pirates)5850.5376
Harrisburg (Nationals)5753.5188
Richmond (Giants)5357.48212
Erie (Tigers)5259.46813½
Bowie (Orioles)5159.46414

___

Saturday’s Games

Richmond 4, Portland 1

Richmond 3, Portland 1

Binghamton 3, Harrisburg 2

Harrisburg 1, Binghamton 0

New Hampshire 7, Erie 2

Erie 8, New Hampshire 1

Akron 9, Altoona 8

Hartford 6, Trenton 3

Reading 7, Bowie 4

Sunday’s Games

Richmond at Portland, 1 p.m.

Erie at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.

Trenton at Hartford, 5:05 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

