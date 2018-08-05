Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|63
|46
|.578
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|62
|49
|.559
|2
|Hartford (Rockies)
|52
|58
|.473
|11½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|52
|60
|.464
|12½
|Reading (Phillies)
|51
|60
|.459
|13
|Portland (Red Sox)
|45
|65
|.409
|18½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|66
|46
|.589
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|58
|50
|.537
|6
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|57
|53
|.518
|8
|Richmond (Giants)
|53
|57
|.482
|12
|Erie (Tigers)
|52
|59
|.468
|13½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|51
|59
|.464
|14
___
|Saturday’s Games
Richmond 4, Portland 1
Richmond 3, Portland 1
Binghamton 3, Harrisburg 2
Harrisburg 1, Binghamton 0
New Hampshire 7, Erie 2
Erie 8, New Hampshire 1
Akron 9, Altoona 8
Hartford 6, Trenton 3
Reading 7, Bowie 4
|Sunday’s Games
Richmond at Portland, 1 p.m.
Erie at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Reading at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.
Trenton at Hartford, 5:05 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled