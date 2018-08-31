Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|75
|60
|.556
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|76
|61
|.555
|—
|Reading (Phillies)
|64
|70
|.478
|10½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|63
|71
|.470
|11½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|63
|74
|.460
|13
|Portland (Red Sox)
|61
|75
|.449
|14½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pirates)
|76
|59
|.563
|—
|Akron (Indians)
|76
|61
|.555
|1
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|69
|65
|.515
|6½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|66
|69
|.489
|10
|Richmond (Giants)
|62
|73
|.459
|14
|Erie (Tigers)
|62
|75
|.453
|15
___
|Friday’s Games
Trenton 3, Reading 2
Akron 4, Erie 0
Altoona 9, Bowie 5, 11 innings
Harrisburg 4, Richmond 3, 10 innings
Hartford 3, New Hampshire 1
Portland 4, Binghamton 1
|Saturday’s Games
Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Altoona at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Trenton, 7 p.m.