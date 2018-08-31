Eastern League

by Associated Press on August 31, 2018 at 11:32 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)7560.556
Trenton (Yankees)7661.555
Reading (Phillies)6470.47810½
Hartford (Rockies)6371.47011½
Binghamton (Mets)6374.46013
Portland (Red Sox)6175.44914½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Altoona (Pirates)7659.563
Akron (Indians)7661.5551
Harrisburg (Nationals)6965.515
Bowie (Orioles)6669.48910
Richmond (Giants)6273.45914
Erie (Tigers)6275.45315

___

Friday’s Games

Trenton 3, Reading 2

Akron 4, Erie 0

Altoona 9, Bowie 5, 11 innings

Harrisburg 4, Richmond 3, 10 innings

Hartford 3, New Hampshire 1

Portland 4, Binghamton 1

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Altoona at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Trenton, 7 p.m.

