Eastern League

by Associated Press on August 9, 2018 at 10:32 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)6647.584
Trenton (Yankees)6451.5573
Reading (Phillies)5560.47812
Binghamton (Mets)5561.47412½
Hartford (Rockies)5361.46513½
Portland (Red Sox)4767.41219½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)6650.569
Altoona (Pirates)6151.5453
Harrisburg (Nationals)5955.5186
Richmond (Giants)5460.47411
Erie (Tigers)5461.47011½
Bowie (Orioles)5262.45613

___

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire 7, Bowie 2

Binghamton 3, Richmond 1

Altoona 9, Trenton 7

Harrisburg 4, Hartford 3

Portland 10, Erie 9

Reading 2, Akron 0

Friday’s Games

Erie at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Trenton at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Erie at Altoona, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, Game 2, TBD

Trenton at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Portland at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

