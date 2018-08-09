Eastern League

|At A Glance
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|66
|47
|.584
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|64
|51
|.557
|3
|Reading (Phillies)
|55
|60
|.478
|12
|Binghamton (Mets)
|55
|61
|.474
|12½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|53
|61
|.465
|13½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|47
|67
|.412
|19½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|66
|50
|.569
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|61
|51
|.545
|3
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|59
|55
|.518
|6
|Richmond (Giants)
|54
|60
|.474
|11
|Erie (Tigers)
|54
|61
|.470
|11½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|52
|62
|.456
|13
___
|Thursday’s Games
New Hampshire 7, Bowie 2
Binghamton 3, Richmond 1
Altoona 9, Trenton 7
Harrisburg 4, Hartford 3
Portland 10, Erie 9
Reading 2, Akron 0
|Friday’s Games
Erie at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Trenton at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 7:15 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Erie at Altoona, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, Game 2, TBD
Trenton at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Portland at Akron, 7:05 p.m.