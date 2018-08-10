Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|67
|47
|.588
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|65
|51
|.560
|3
|Reading (Phillies)
|56
|60
|.483
|12
|Binghamton (Mets)
|55
|62
|.470
|13½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|53
|62
|.461
|14½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|48
|67
|.417
|19½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|66
|51
|.564
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|61
|52
|.540
|3
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|59
|56
|.513
|6
|Erie (Tigers)
|55
|61
|.474
|10½
|Richmond (Giants)
|54
|61
|.470
|11
|Bowie (Orioles)
|53
|62
|.461
|12
___
|Friday’s Games
Erie 3, Altoona 1
Trenton 10, Harrisburg 1
Bowie 7, Hartford 5
New Hampshire 4, Richmond 1
Portland 10, Akron 9
Reading 5, Binghamton 2
|Saturday’s Games
Erie at Altoona, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, Game 2, TBD
Trenton at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Portland at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
New Hampshire at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Trenton at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.
Portland at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Bowie at Hartford, 5:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.