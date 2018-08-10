Eastern League

All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)6747.588
Trenton (Yankees)6551.5603
Reading (Phillies)5660.48312
Binghamton (Mets)5562.47013½
Hartford (Rockies)5362.46114½
Portland (Red Sox)4867.41719½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)6651.564
Altoona (Pirates)6152.5403
Harrisburg (Nationals)5956.5136
Erie (Tigers)5561.47410½
Richmond (Giants)5461.47011
Bowie (Orioles)5362.46112

___

Friday’s Games

Erie 3, Altoona 1

Trenton 10, Harrisburg 1

Bowie 7, Hartford 5

New Hampshire 4, Richmond 1

Portland 10, Akron 9

Reading 5, Binghamton 2

Saturday’s Games

Erie at Altoona, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, Game 2, TBD

Trenton at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Portland at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Trenton at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.

Portland at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 5:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

