Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|67
|48
|.583
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|65
|52
|.556
|3
|Reading (Phillies)
|57
|60
|.487
|11
|Binghamton (Mets)
|55
|63
|.466
|13½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|53
|62
|.461
|14
|Portland (Red Sox)
|48
|68
|.414
|19½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|67
|51
|.568
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|63
|52
|.548
|2½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|60
|56
|.517
|6
|Richmond (Giants)
|55
|61
|.474
|11
|Erie (Tigers)
|55
|63
|.466
|12
|Bowie (Orioles)
|53
|62
|.461
|12½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Altoona 6, Erie 4
Altoona 4, Erie 2
Harrisburg 9, Trenton 1
Bowie at Hartford, ppd.
Richmond 5, New Hampshire 2
Reading 4, Binghamton 3
Akron 5, Portland 2
|Sunday’s Games
New Hampshire at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Trenton at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.
Portland at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Bowie at Hartford, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Bowie at Hartford, Game 2, TBD
Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Harrisburg at Erie, 7:05 p.m.