Eastern League

At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)6748.583
Trenton (Yankees)6552.5563
Reading (Phillies)5760.48711
Binghamton (Mets)5563.46613½
Hartford (Rockies)5362.46114
Portland (Red Sox)4868.41419½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)6751.568
Altoona (Pirates)6352.548
Harrisburg (Nationals)6056.5176
Richmond (Giants)5561.47411
Erie (Tigers)5563.46612
Bowie (Orioles)5362.46112½

___

Saturday’s Games

Altoona 6, Erie 4

Altoona 4, Erie 2

Harrisburg 9, Trenton 1

Bowie at Hartford, ppd.

Richmond 5, New Hampshire 2

Reading 4, Binghamton 3

Akron 5, Portland 2

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Trenton at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.

Portland at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, Game 2, TBD

Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Harrisburg at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

