Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|67
|49
|.578
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|65
|54
|.546
|3½
|Reading (Phillies)
|58
|61
|.487
|10½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|55
|64
|.462
|13½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|54
|63
|.462
|13½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|50
|68
|.424
|18
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|67
|52
|.563
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|64
|53
|.547
|2
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|62
|57
|.521
|5
|Richmond (Giants)
|56
|62
|.475
|10½
|Erie (Tigers)
|57
|64
|.471
|11
|Bowie (Orioles)
|55
|63
|.466
|11½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Bowie 10, Richmond 2
Richmond 8, Bowie 5
Akron at Binghamton, ppd.
Portland 5, Trenton 2, 10 innings
Altoona 5, New Hampshire 0
Harrisburg 15, Erie 3
Hartford 5, Reading 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Akron at Binghamton, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, Game 2, TBD
Trenton at Portland, 7 p.m.
Altoona at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 7:15 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Trenton at Portland, 12 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 7:15 p.m.