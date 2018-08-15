Eastern League

by Associated Press on August 15, 2018 at 1:02 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)6749.578
Trenton (Yankees)6554.546
Reading (Phillies)5861.48710½
Binghamton (Mets)5564.46213½
Hartford (Rockies)5463.46213½
Portland (Red Sox)5068.42418
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)6752.563
Altoona (Pirates)6453.5472
Harrisburg (Nationals)6257.5215
Richmond (Giants)5662.47510½
Erie (Tigers)5764.47111
Bowie (Orioles)5563.46611½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bowie 10, Richmond 2

Richmond 8, Bowie 5

Akron at Binghamton, ppd.

Portland 5, Trenton 2, 10 innings

Altoona 5, New Hampshire 0

Harrisburg 15, Erie 3

Hartford 5, Reading 3

Wednesday’s Games

Akron at Binghamton, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, Game 2, TBD

Trenton at Portland, 7 p.m.

Altoona at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Trenton at Portland, 12 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

Post Views: 1