Eastern League

At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)6853.562
Trenton (Yankees)6856.548
Reading (Phillies)5964.48010
Binghamton (Mets)5965.47610½
Hartford (Rockies)5665.46312
Portland (Red Sox)5369.43415½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)6955.556
Altoona (Pirates)6655.545
Harrisburg (Nationals)6359.5165
Erie (Tigers)5965.47610
Richmond (Giants)5864.47510
Bowie (Orioles)5765.46711

___

Saturday’s Games

Trenton 5, New Hampshire 4

Trenton 3, New Hampshire 2

Akron 5, Harrisburg 1

Portland 3, Altoona 0

Hartford 1, Richmond 0

Binghamton 4, Reading 2

Erie 3, Bowie 2

Sunday’s Games

Altoona at Portland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Akron at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 7 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

