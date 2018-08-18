Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|68
|53
|.562
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|68
|56
|.548
|1½
|Reading (Phillies)
|59
|64
|.480
|10
|Binghamton (Mets)
|59
|65
|.476
|10½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|56
|65
|.463
|12
|Portland (Red Sox)
|53
|69
|.434
|15½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|69
|55
|.556
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|66
|55
|.545
|1½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|63
|59
|.516
|5
|Erie (Tigers)
|59
|65
|.476
|10
|Richmond (Giants)
|58
|64
|.475
|10
|Bowie (Orioles)
|57
|65
|.467
|11
___
|Saturday’s Games
Trenton 5, New Hampshire 4
Trenton 3, New Hampshire 2
Akron 5, Harrisburg 1
Portland 3, Altoona 0
Hartford 1, Richmond 0
Binghamton 4, Reading 2
Erie 3, Bowie 2
|Sunday’s Games
Altoona at Portland, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Akron at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Reading at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 5 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Reading at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 7 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.