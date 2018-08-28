EPA administrator visits Zanesville-Muskingum Chamber of Commerce

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Environmental Protection Agency acting administrator Andrew Wheeler visited Ohio on Tuesday to promote the Trump administration’s proposed affordable clean energy rule.

The new rule would replace the clean power plan and establish emission guidelines for states to develop plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Wheeler met with the Columbus Chamber of Commerce’s Energy and Environment Committee and the Zanesville-Muskingum Chamber of Commerce to discuss this and other agency-related issues. He also visited with Zane State College environmental studies students to discuss environmental issues.