Exemplary Educators Honored for Work

Students aren’t the only ones getting ready to head back to the classrooms.

As the school year approaches the Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center held their annual exemplary educators and aspiring administrators award breakfast.

One educator said it’s inspiring to hear the stories from all those receiving awards.

“It’s very motivating hearing what was said about all the different educators that were awarded,” said Laura Gensor from Franklin Local School District. “It just makes you want to go back and do an even better job and do the best for your students. ”

The breakfast marks the unofficial beginning of the school year for the educators. In all 18 were honored for their commitment to teaching, leadership and their expectation of students.

A lot of them offered comments they were very humble and they all emphasized it was more about their students then it was about them,” said Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center Christine Wagner.

The honored teachers were each awarded a stipend to recognize their dedication to the children and districts they served.

List of Winners:

Stephanie Snider, Coshocton City Schools

Darla Wagner, Coshocton County Career Center

Heather Desguin, Crooksville Exempted School District

Robin Densmore, East Muskingum Local Schools

Laura Gensor, Franklin Local Schools

Pamela Price, Logan-Hocking Schools

Ryan Hutcherson, Maysville Local Schools

Lana Kelly, Mid-East Career and Technology Center

Sarah Stanton, Morgan Local Schools

Beth Johnston, Muskingum Valley ESC

Adam Lefler, Newcomerstown Exempted Village Schools

Sara Cannon, New Lexington City Schools

Amy VanBalen, Northern Local Schools

Jamie McCrea, Ridgewood Local Schools

Jandi Smailes, River View Local Schools

Selina Emerson, Tri-Valley Local Schools

Jeremy Ryan, West Muskingum Local Schools

Maria Hoffer, Zanesville City Schools