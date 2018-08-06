Exemplary Educators Honored for Work

Students aren’t the only ones getting ready to head back to the classrooms.
As the school year approaches the Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center held their annual exemplary educators and aspiring administrators award breakfast.
One educator said it’s inspiring to hear the stories from all those receiving awards.
“It’s very motivating hearing what was said about all the different educators that were awarded,” said Laura Gensor from Franklin Local School District. “It just makes you want to go back and do an even better job and do the best for your students. ”
The breakfast marks the unofficial beginning of the school year for the educators. In all 18 were honored for their commitment to teaching, leadership and their expectation of students.
A lot of them offered comments they were very humble and they all emphasized it was more about their students then it was about them,” said Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center Christine Wagner.
The honored teachers were each awarded a stipend to recognize their dedication to the children and districts they served.
List of Winners:
Stephanie Snider, Coshocton City Schools
Darla Wagner, Coshocton County Career Center
Heather Desguin, Crooksville Exempted School District
Robin Densmore, East Muskingum Local Schools
Laura Gensor, Franklin Local Schools
Pamela Price, Logan-Hocking Schools
Ryan Hutcherson, Maysville Local Schools
Lana Kelly, Mid-East Career and Technology Center
Sarah Stanton, Morgan Local Schools
Beth Johnston, Muskingum Valley ESC
Adam Lefler, Newcomerstown Exempted Village Schools
Sara Cannon, New Lexington City Schools
Amy VanBalen, Northern Local Schools
Jamie McCrea, Ridgewood Local Schools
Jandi Smailes, River View Local Schools
Selina Emerson, Tri-Valley Local Schools
Jeremy Ryan, West Muskingum Local Schools
Maria Hoffer, Zanesville City Schools