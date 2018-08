ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on State Route 666 around 12:40pm on August 25th.

71-year-old Timothy Smith of Toledo drove his Harley Davidson off the side of the roadway and struck a tree. He was taken to Genesis Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Mr. Smith was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Assisting on scene with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Zanesville Post was Adamsville and Dresden Fire and EMS.