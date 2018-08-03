Federal judge won’t block stop closure of Ohio homeless camp

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal judge has refused to stop Cincinnati from tearing down another homeless encampment.

Advocates for the homeless filed suit Friday hours before the city planned to clear an encampment near a busy downtown entertainment district.

Judge Timothy Black denied their request for a temporary restraining order during a telephone hearing.

Advocates called Tuesday’s order to vacate “a bullying tactic” and claimed it violates constitutional rights.

At least a dozen tents remained along the sidewalk early Friday afternoon. People living there insist they won’t leave unless forcibly removed.

National homeless advocate Megan Hustings says camps across the country are being targeted in response to pressure from locals who don’t want to see visible poverty.

Cincinnati officials say they plan to deal with another camp near a downtown luxury apartment complex.