Fernando Alonso will leave Formula 1 at end of season

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso is leaving Formula One at the end of the season and potentially moving to IndyCar in the United States.

McLaren Racing says Alonso will not return to F1 next year for an 18th season. It comes during lengthy speculation that McLaren will enter IndyCar with Alonso as one of its drivers.

Alonso ran the Indianapolis 500 a year ago and was in position to win the race until his engine failed.

Alonso has 32 career F1 wins, 22 poles and 97 podiums. He won two world titles and was runner-up three times.

Alonso did not address his future beyond saying in a statement he will explore new adventures.

