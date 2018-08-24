Ferrari’s Vettel fastest in 1st Belgian GP practice

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel has set the fastest time in first practice for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Vettel was .151 seconds quicker than Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and .318 clear of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, the championship leader.

Kimi Raikkonen, Vettel’s Ferrari teammate, was fourth quickest in Friday’s first session.

Defending champion Hamilton leads the Formula One drivers’ standings by 24 points from Vettel. But the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) Spa circuit nestled in the Ardennes forest is well suited to Ferrari and gives Vettel a chance to hit back.

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo only came onto track minutes from the end after being hampered by an engine problem.

British teen Lando Norris replaced Fernando Alonso for the session for McLaren and was quicker than teammate Stoffel Vandoorne.

The 18-year-old Norris has impressed in F2 and is vying for an F1 seat at McLaren next year, while Vandoorne is fighting to keep his place.

Alonso is expected to return for second practice later Friday.

