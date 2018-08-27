Final Call: ZPD Needs Correction Officer Applicants

The Zanesville City Jail is still in need of Correction Officers. Jail Administrator Michelle Duke is making a final call for applicants to come forward. She says due to a retirement and job transfers to other positions the City Jail is taking applications for male and female Correction Officers. There is no fee to apply. Duke says there is no experience necessary since applicants will be trained. The starting pay is $15.26 per hour. You must be 21 years old to apply. Benefits include paid sick leave, longevity pay, medical, hospital and dental insurance and an excellent retirement plan. The application period continues until September 14th 2018. Duke says you can apply at the Zanesville Civil Service Office at 401 Market Street in Zanesville. You can find more information at coz.org by looking under the employment section for Correction Officers.