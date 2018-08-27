Florida names Feleipe Franks starting QB to open season

Florida has named Feleipe Franks its starting quarterback to begin the season.

The Gators made the announcement Monday, saying Franks will take the first snap when the Gators open against Charleston Southern on Saturday night.

Franks, a 6-foot-6 sophomore who started eight games in 2017, beat out Kyle Trask in a competition that started in March and lasted through fall camp.

Franks threw for 1,438 yards in 11 games last season, finishing with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. He had a few highlights, including a 63-yard touchdown pass on the final play to beat Tennessee 26-20 and a 79-yard run against Texas A&M a month later that was the longest by a Florida quarterback in school history.

Franks also was benched twice, once in favor of Luke Del Rio and again later in the year for Malik Zaire.

___

