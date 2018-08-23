ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Local churches are coming together for a time of celebration.

The fourth annual Putnam Jam Fest is Saturday and they are inviting the whole community to bring a lawn chair and enjoy this free night of fun, worship and good food. Coordinator, Rick Tanner, said his goal is that this brings a sense of hope to the community.

“God just laid it on my heart and said ‘hey, take and get this here.’ How many times is there free anymore? There isn’t, but I put it with the pastors and the pastors all agreed, hey, let’s come together, let’s bless our community,” said Tanner.

Michael McGuire said he hopes Putnam Jam Fest brings Zanesville together by uniting and blessing one another.

“We hope that the community will take from this the sense of coming together and making our city a little bit stronger in the faith and we’re looking forward to it,” said McGuire.

There will be music, children’s activities and door prizes going on all day. They will also be giving away 40 bicycles to children in the community. Putnam Jam Fest is from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Putnam Landing.