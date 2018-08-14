Fred and Herman Dreier Foundation Scholarship recipient

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A recent Zanesville High School student was just awarded the 2018 Fred and Herman Dreier Foundation Scholarship.

Logan Miller, the class of 2018 valedictorian, was selected to receive the $40,000 scholarship out of over 30 applicants. He will be attending The Ohio State University in the fall, majoring in biology with a pre-med course.

“It’s pretty amazing,” said Miller. “Finding out that I had won, I was kind of stunned for a second. It’s a pretty life changing scholarship.”

The scholarship sponsors one student per year for $10,000 a year, renewable up to four years. Scholarship Family Representative, Kurt Dreier, said Miller fit the qualities the foundation was looking for in a recipient.

“So what we’re looking for in a student, and Logan just fit this bill and all aspects of good character, of academic achievement, financial need as well as just community involvement,” explained Dreier. “If you look at his resume, which is pretty lengthy, I couldn’t do it all right now, it just hits on all those marks.”

The scholarship has been in existence since 2005, honoring late Dreier brothers by helping Muskingum County students pursue a degree in engineering, medical or veterinary science, or agriculture.

The Columbus Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2019 Fred and Herman Dreier Scholarship. The deadline is March of next year. To apply, you can visit columbusfoundation.org.