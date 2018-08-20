Free school supplies at Christ’s Table

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A church group is helping kids get ready for school.

The New California Presbyterian Church from Marysville was at Christ’s Table giving school supplies away to kids. Pastor Earl Dunbar said they come every August with supplies the kids will need for the upcoming year.

“We collect during the year, all these kinds of things, and then there’s a list for the school and then we as best we can we put it together with a backpack,” said Dunbar.

Dunbar said they’ve been coming to Zanesville for quite a few years and that they love seeing how well the community works together.

“There’s been a long-standing relationship between our church and Christ’s Table,” said Dunbar. “There have been youth groups over the years that have come and so we’re kind of ratcheting that up just a little bit.”

Dunbar said they will be back in December to give away winter coats and will also be bringing a special guest with them from the North Pole.