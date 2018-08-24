Friday’s Scores

by Associated Press on August 24, 2018 at 9:57 pm

PREP FOOTBALL=

Allentown Central Catholic 38, Stroudsburg 14

Archbishop Carroll 42, Olney Charter 8

Armstrong 26, Indiana 20

Athens 38, Hanover Area 6

Avella 14, Mapletown 12

Avon Grove 21, Kennett 7

Avonworth 49, Neshannock 21

Bald Eagle Area 50, Troy 6

Baldwin 34, Fox Chapel 7

Bangor 42, Catasauqua 12

Beaver Falls 41, Ellwood City 0

Berks Catholic 31, Exeter 7

Bermudian Springs 28, New Oxford 22

Berwick 42, Abington Heights 0

Bethlehem Freedom 68, East Stroudsburg North 14

Bethlehem Liberty 42, Pleasant Valley 0

Big Spring 32, Biglerville 20

Bishop Carroll 19, East Hardy, W.Va. 13, OT

Blackhawk 21, Central Valley 7

Blue Mountain 45, Muhlenberg 7

Boyertown 37, Upper Perkiomen 12

Brockway 27, Karns City 24

Carlisle 46, Mechanicsburg 7

Cedar Cliff 30, Governor Mifflin 0

Central Bucks West 21, Hatboro-Horsham 0

Central Cambria 27, Greater Johnstown 19

Central Dauphin 23, West Lawn Wilson 7

Central York 38, West York 14

Chambersburg 48, Greencastle Antrim 13

Chartiers Valley 48, Ringgold 0

Chestnut Ridge 28, Forest Hills 12

Chichester 21, Lower Merion 18

Clarion 40, Punxsutawney 6

Clearfield 28, Dubois 3

Cocalico 21, Conrad Weiser 13

Conemaugh Township 35, Windber 14

Conestoga Valley 31, Penn Manor 13

Corry 39, Seneca 14

Crestwood 21, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 14

Dallas 53, Tunkhannock 21

Daniel Boone 24, Garden Spot 21

Danville 41, Shikellamy 7

Delone 47, Camp Hill Trinity 7

Derry 45, Greater Latrobe 15

Downingtown East 41, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 7

ELCO 20, Susquenita 0

Easton 56, Pocono Mountain West 7

Elk County Catholic 34, Curwensville 14

Emmaus 62, Allentown Allen 6

Farrell 40, USO 16

Fort Cherry 20, Chartiers-Houston 13

Franklin 34, North East 21

Garnet Valley 42, Unionville 3

Gettysburg 42, South Western 6

Girard 10, Cambridge Springs 6

Glendale 46, Williamsburg 0

Great Valley 28, Phoenixville 15

Grove City 48, Fort Leboeuf 7

Halifax 28, Hamburg 14

Hampton 28, Knoch 8

Harbor Creek 55, Iroquois 6

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 48, Cumberland Valley 21

Harriton 24, Valley Forge Military 0

Hazleton Area 35, Pottsville 7

Hempfield 24, Dallastown Area 19

Hempfield Area 27, Greensburg Salem 24

Hollidaysburg 42, Altoona 27

Huntingdon 40, Mount Union 0

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 42, Pine-Richland 0

Imhotep Charter 34, LaSalle 10

Interboro 23, Strath Haven 15

Jeannette 32, East Allegheny 12

Jim Thorpe 28, Schuylkill Haven 0

Kennard-Dale 33, Pequea Valley 0

Keystone Oaks 56, Seton-LaSalle 19

Lackawanna Trail 34, Northwest Area 14

Lakeland 6, Honesdale 0

Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Spring Grove 13

Leechburg 28, Apollo-Ridge 13

Lehighton 20, Fleetwood 13

Littlestown 35, Boiling Springs 29

Manheim Central 44, Susquehanna Township 0

Maplewood 56, Lakeview 7

Marple Newtown 43, KIPP Dubois 0

Mars 7, West Mifflin 6

McDonogh School, Md. 16, Archbishop Wood 7

McGuffey 28, Ambridge 0

Mercyhurst Prep 33, Meadville 18

Midd-West 43, Marian Catholic 20

Mifflinburg 22, Hughesville 7

Milton Hershey 39, Annville-Cleona 13

Mohawk 28, Laurel 12

Moniteau 14, Kane Area 13

Montoursville 51, North Penn-Mansfield 6

Moon 32, Montour 6

Mount Carmel 21, Central Columbia 13

Muncy 17, Warrior Run 0

Nazareth Area 35, Pocono Mountain East 7

North Schuylkill 42, Loyalsock 21

Northern Cambria 43, United 14

Northwestern 19, Greenville 12

Northwestern Lehigh 35, Notre Dame-Green Pond 35

Oil City 46, Conneaut Area 27

Old Forge 38, Carbondale 0

Owen J Roberts 20, Conestoga 7

Palisades 49, Palmerton 14

Palmyra 21, Hershey 17

Panther Valley 28, Columbia-Montour 22

Parkland 41, Northampton 0

Penn Cambria 6, Cambria Heights 0

Penn Hills 21, Steubenville, Ohio 14

Pennridge 54, Delaware Valley 21

Penns Manor 52, Blairsville 14

Penns Valley 49, Fairfield 6

Peters Township 43, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 7

Philadelphia Northeast 20, Abington 0

Pine Grove 50, Northern Lebanon 14

Pittsburgh North Catholic 49, Albert Gallatin 12

Pittston Area 28, Nanticoke Area 21

Plum 32, Highlands 14

Pope John Paul II 51, Kutztown 0

Portage Area 48, Blacklick Valley 14

Pottsgrove 15, Philadelphia West Catholic 14

Pottstown 26, Octorara 6

Pottsville Nativity 48, Millersburg 27

Red Lion 35, Lancaster McCaskey 12

Reynolds 44, Union City 28

Richland 49, Bishop McCort 0

Saucon Valley 27, Southern Lehigh 13

Scranton Prep 31, Dunmore 0

Serra Catholic 44, Yough 25

Shade 30, Berlin-Brothersvalley 26

Shamokin 34, Milton 33

Sharpsville 17, Hickory 6

Shippensburg 35, Dover 28

Slippery Rock 27, General McLane 14

Solanco 38, Northeastern 13

South Williamsport 25, Montgomery 7

Southern Columbia 56, Bloomsburg 6

Southern Huntingdon 25, Moshannon Valley 6

Southmoreland 18, Mount Pleasant 14

Spring-Ford 21, Central Bucks South 0

State College 35, Mifflin County 12

Sun Valley 54, Penncrest 13

Susquehannock 28, Hanover 7

Tamaqua 42, Line Mountain 0

Titusville 35, Saegertown 6

Tri-Valley 26, Mahanoy Area 7

Tussey Mountain 42, Claysburg-Kimmel 28

Upper Dauphin 40, Schuylkill Valley 21

Upper Dublin 28, Norristown 7

Valley View 27, Wallenpaupack 14

Warren 31, Fairview 7

Warwick 63, Ephrata 6

Waynesburg Central 47, Jefferson-Morgan 8

Wellsboro 49, Cowanesque Valley 6

West Branch 32, Philipsburg-Osceola 14

West Chester East 27, Council Rock North 14

West Middlesex 27, Eisenhower 2

West Scranton 27, North Pocono 0

West Shamokin 37, Purchase Line 6

Western Wayne 30, Lake-Lehman 20

Williams Valley 28, Minersville 6

Williamsport 62, Central Mountain 26

Wilmington 42, Sharon 12

Wyalusing 52, Montrose 6

Wyoming Area 48, Mid Valley 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Monessen vs. Charleroi, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

