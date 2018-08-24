Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Allentown Central Catholic 38, Stroudsburg 14
Archbishop Carroll 42, Olney Charter 8
Armstrong 26, Indiana 20
Athens 38, Hanover Area 6
Avella 14, Mapletown 12
Avon Grove 21, Kennett 7
Avonworth 49, Neshannock 21
Bald Eagle Area 50, Troy 6
Baldwin 34, Fox Chapel 7
Bangor 42, Catasauqua 12
Beaver Falls 41, Ellwood City 0
Berks Catholic 31, Exeter 7
Bermudian Springs 28, New Oxford 22
Berwick 42, Abington Heights 0
Bethlehem Freedom 68, East Stroudsburg North 14
Bethlehem Liberty 42, Pleasant Valley 0
Big Spring 32, Biglerville 20
Bishop Carroll 19, East Hardy, W.Va. 13, OT
Blackhawk 21, Central Valley 7
Blue Mountain 45, Muhlenberg 7
Boyertown 37, Upper Perkiomen 12
Brockway 27, Karns City 24
Carlisle 46, Mechanicsburg 7
Cedar Cliff 30, Governor Mifflin 0
Central Bucks West 21, Hatboro-Horsham 0
Central Cambria 27, Greater Johnstown 19
Central Dauphin 23, West Lawn Wilson 7
Central York 38, West York 14
Chambersburg 48, Greencastle Antrim 13
Chartiers Valley 48, Ringgold 0
Chestnut Ridge 28, Forest Hills 12
Chichester 21, Lower Merion 18
Clarion 40, Punxsutawney 6
Clearfield 28, Dubois 3
Cocalico 21, Conrad Weiser 13
Conemaugh Township 35, Windber 14
Conestoga Valley 31, Penn Manor 13
Corry 39, Seneca 14
Crestwood 21, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 14
Dallas 53, Tunkhannock 21
Daniel Boone 24, Garden Spot 21
Danville 41, Shikellamy 7
Delone 47, Camp Hill Trinity 7
Derry 45, Greater Latrobe 15
Downingtown East 41, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 7
ELCO 20, Susquenita 0
Easton 56, Pocono Mountain West 7
Elk County Catholic 34, Curwensville 14
Emmaus 62, Allentown Allen 6
Farrell 40, USO 16
Fort Cherry 20, Chartiers-Houston 13
Franklin 34, North East 21
Garnet Valley 42, Unionville 3
Gettysburg 42, South Western 6
Girard 10, Cambridge Springs 6
Glendale 46, Williamsburg 0
Great Valley 28, Phoenixville 15
Grove City 48, Fort Leboeuf 7
Halifax 28, Hamburg 14
Hampton 28, Knoch 8
Harbor Creek 55, Iroquois 6
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 48, Cumberland Valley 21
Harriton 24, Valley Forge Military 0
Hazleton Area 35, Pottsville 7
Hempfield 24, Dallastown Area 19
Hempfield Area 27, Greensburg Salem 24
Hollidaysburg 42, Altoona 27
Huntingdon 40, Mount Union 0
IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 42, Pine-Richland 0
Imhotep Charter 34, LaSalle 10
Interboro 23, Strath Haven 15
Jeannette 32, East Allegheny 12
Jim Thorpe 28, Schuylkill Haven 0
Kennard-Dale 33, Pequea Valley 0
Keystone Oaks 56, Seton-LaSalle 19
Lackawanna Trail 34, Northwest Area 14
Lakeland 6, Honesdale 0
Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Spring Grove 13
Leechburg 28, Apollo-Ridge 13
Lehighton 20, Fleetwood 13
Littlestown 35, Boiling Springs 29
Manheim Central 44, Susquehanna Township 0
Maplewood 56, Lakeview 7
Marple Newtown 43, KIPP Dubois 0
Mars 7, West Mifflin 6
McDonogh School, Md. 16, Archbishop Wood 7
McGuffey 28, Ambridge 0
Mercyhurst Prep 33, Meadville 18
Midd-West 43, Marian Catholic 20
Mifflinburg 22, Hughesville 7
Milton Hershey 39, Annville-Cleona 13
Mohawk 28, Laurel 12
Moniteau 14, Kane Area 13
Montoursville 51, North Penn-Mansfield 6
Moon 32, Montour 6
Mount Carmel 21, Central Columbia 13
Muncy 17, Warrior Run 0
Nazareth Area 35, Pocono Mountain East 7
North Schuylkill 42, Loyalsock 21
Northern Cambria 43, United 14
Northwestern 19, Greenville 12
Northwestern Lehigh 35, Notre Dame-Green Pond 35
Oil City 46, Conneaut Area 27
Old Forge 38, Carbondale 0
Owen J Roberts 20, Conestoga 7
Palisades 49, Palmerton 14
Palmyra 21, Hershey 17
Panther Valley 28, Columbia-Montour 22
Parkland 41, Northampton 0
Penn Cambria 6, Cambria Heights 0
Penn Hills 21, Steubenville, Ohio 14
Pennridge 54, Delaware Valley 21
Penns Manor 52, Blairsville 14
Penns Valley 49, Fairfield 6
Peters Township 43, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 7
Philadelphia Northeast 20, Abington 0
Pine Grove 50, Northern Lebanon 14
Pittsburgh North Catholic 49, Albert Gallatin 12
Pittston Area 28, Nanticoke Area 21
Plum 32, Highlands 14
Pope John Paul II 51, Kutztown 0
Portage Area 48, Blacklick Valley 14
Pottsgrove 15, Philadelphia West Catholic 14
Pottstown 26, Octorara 6
Pottsville Nativity 48, Millersburg 27
Red Lion 35, Lancaster McCaskey 12
Reynolds 44, Union City 28
Richland 49, Bishop McCort 0
Saucon Valley 27, Southern Lehigh 13
Scranton Prep 31, Dunmore 0
Serra Catholic 44, Yough 25
Shade 30, Berlin-Brothersvalley 26
Shamokin 34, Milton 33
Sharpsville 17, Hickory 6
Shippensburg 35, Dover 28
Slippery Rock 27, General McLane 14
Solanco 38, Northeastern 13
South Williamsport 25, Montgomery 7
Southern Columbia 56, Bloomsburg 6
Southern Huntingdon 25, Moshannon Valley 6
Southmoreland 18, Mount Pleasant 14
Spring-Ford 21, Central Bucks South 0
State College 35, Mifflin County 12
Sun Valley 54, Penncrest 13
Susquehannock 28, Hanover 7
Tamaqua 42, Line Mountain 0
Titusville 35, Saegertown 6
Tri-Valley 26, Mahanoy Area 7
Tussey Mountain 42, Claysburg-Kimmel 28
Upper Dauphin 40, Schuylkill Valley 21
Upper Dublin 28, Norristown 7
Valley View 27, Wallenpaupack 14
Warren 31, Fairview 7
Warwick 63, Ephrata 6
Waynesburg Central 47, Jefferson-Morgan 8
Wellsboro 49, Cowanesque Valley 6
West Branch 32, Philipsburg-Osceola 14
West Chester East 27, Council Rock North 14
West Middlesex 27, Eisenhower 2
West Scranton 27, North Pocono 0
West Shamokin 37, Purchase Line 6
Western Wayne 30, Lake-Lehman 20
Williams Valley 28, Minersville 6
Williamsport 62, Central Mountain 26
Wilmington 42, Sharon 12
Wyalusing 52, Montrose 6
Wyoming Area 48, Mid Valley 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Monessen vs. Charleroi, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/