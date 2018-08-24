Friday’s Scores

by Associated Press on August 24, 2018 at 11:00 pm

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada 30, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 16

Akr. Coventry 33, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 0

Akr. East 14, Massillon Jackson 13

Akr. Ellet 35, Akr. Springfield 0

Akr. Manchester 31, Doylestown Chippewa 7

Albany Alexander 53, Stewart Federal Hocking 8

Alliance Marlington 12, Alliance 9

Amanda-Clearcreek 39, Hebron Lakewood 7

Amherst Steele 33, Lorain Clearview 0

Andover Pymatuning Valley 36, Mineral Ridge 34, OT

Ansonia 28, DeGraff Riverside 0

Antwerp 44, Montpelier 38

Archbold 24, Hicksville 7

Arlington 40, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 7

Ashland 28, Green 26

Ashland Crestview 29, Loudonville 26

Ashtabula Lakeside 54, Ashtabula Edgewood 7

Ashtabula St. John 14, Vienna Mathews 0

Athens 51, Vincent Warren 26

Austintown Fitch 20, Hudson 9

Avon Lake 42, Elyria 15

Bainbridge Paint Valley 46, Cols. Africentric 0

Barberton 21, Norton 20, OT

Barnesville 36, Newcomerstown 6

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 34, Ravenna SE 13

Batavia 14, Williamsburg 6

Batavia Clermont NE 16, Cin. Clark Montessori 0

Bay Village Bay 27, LaGrange Keystone 6

Beachwood 14, Akr. North 0

Bellbrook 17, Tipp City Tippecanoe 9

Bellville Clear Fork 63, Fredericktown 0

Belmont Union Local 31, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 0

Beverly Ft. Frye 42, Belpre 14

Bloom-Carroll 44, Sparta Highland 22

Bluffton 28, Cory-Rawson 6

Bowling Green 15, Tol. St. John’s 8

Brookville 26, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 22

Bucyrus Wynford 19, Findlay Liberty-Benton 18

Burton Berkshire 26, Painesville Harvey 23

Byesville Meadowbrook 32, New Concord John Glenn 26, OT

Can. Cent. Cath. 14, Bellevue 13

Can. McKinley 28, Warren Harding 14

Canal Fulton Northwest 38, Uhrichsville Claymont 6

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 32, Cols. Bexley 21

Canfield 21, Louisville 14

Carey 35, Van Buren 16

Casstown Miami E. 47, Milton-Union 10

Celina 41, Versailles 12

Centerburg 28, Utica 14

Chagrin Falls Kenston 44, Streetsboro 14

Chardon NDCL 41, Willoughby S. 28

Chesterland W. Geauga 20, Chardon 19

Chillicothe 14, Ashville Teays Valley 13

Chillicothe Huntington 35, Reedsville Eastern 0

Chillicothe Unioto 21, McArthur Vinton County 6

Chillicothe Zane Trace 10, Circleville Logan Elm 6

Cin. Aiken 42, Cin. N. College Hill 0

Cin. Colerain 23, Cin. La Salle 0

Cin. Country Day 25, Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 6

Cin. Deer Park 36, Cin. Hughes 14

Cin. Elder 31, Gahanna Lincoln 0

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 41, Carlisle 14

Cin. Indian Hill 45, New Richmond 12

Cin. Madeira 31, Norwood 9

Cin. Mariemont 35, Day. Oakwood 24

Cin. Moeller 27, Clarkson North, Ontario 14

Cin. Princeton 34, Milford 16

Cin. St. Xavier 34, W. Chester Lakota W. 0

Cin. Sycamore 33, Loveland 13

Cin. Turpin 34, New Philadelphia 14

Cin. West Clermont 14, Hamilton 3

Cin. Wyoming 42, Gahanna Cols. Academy 14

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 77, Lees Creek E. Clinton 7

Clayton Northmont 56, Lima Sr. 13

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 22, Cle. John Adams 12

Cle. John Marshall 47, Brooklyn 6

Clyde 27, Tol. Start 24

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 47, Bidwell River Valley 0

Coldwater 52, Kenton 27

Cols. Beechcroft 27, Day. Ponitz Tech. 10

Cols. Eastmoor 45, Cols. Franklin Hts. 14

Cols. Grandview Hts. 27, Cols. Centennial 0

Cols. Independence 64, Reigning Thunder 6

Cols. Marion-Franklin 22, Grove City Cent. Crossing 20

Cols. South 24, Cols. East 8

Columbia Station Columbia 35, Independence 6

Convoy Crestview 59, Rockford Parkway 35

Cortland Lakeview 14, Warren Howland 9

Crestline 26, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 6

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 24, Mantua Crestwood 7

Day. Carroll 49, Riverside Stebbins 13

Day. Chaminade Julienne 42, Piqua 22

Defiance 35, Napoleon 21

Delaware Hayes 24, Delaware Buckeye Valley 7

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 53, Cols. Briggs 22

Delphos St. John’s 50, Tol. Woodward 13

Dola Hardin Northern 35, Arcadia 14

Dresden Tri-Valley 48, Logan 7

Dublin Coffman 42, Perrysburg 21

Dublin Jerome 41, Cols. Watterson 14

Dublin Scioto 56, Cols. St. Charles 7

E. Can. 36, Smithville 7

E. Central, Ind. 28, Cin. Oak Hills 21

E. Liverpool 14, Shadyside 7

Eastlake N. 52, Westlake 43

Edgerton 68, W. Unity Hilltop 0

Edon 20, Defiance Ayersville 12

Elyria Cath. 56, Sheffield Brookside 0

Euclid 42, Cle. Glenville 17

Fairfield 49, Centerville 21

Fairport Harbor Harding 14, Newbury 7

Fayetteville-Perry 46, Manchester 0

Frankfort Adena 31, Greenfield McClain 15

Franklin Furnace Green 54, Cin. Dohn High School 14

Fremont St. Joseph 24, Oregon Stritch 14

Ft. Recovery 23, Sidney Lehman 6

Galion 37, Bucyrus 13

Galion Northmor 47, Marion Elgin 36

Gallipolis Gallia 47, Pomeroy Meigs 34

Garfield Hts. 42, Lakewood 0

Garfield Hts. Trinity 42, Gates Mills Hawken 12

Garrettsville Garfield 40, Middlefield Cardinal 19

Genoa Area 28, Cols. Ready 0

Germantown Valley View 50, Wilmington 26

Gibsonburg 20, Bloomdale Elmwood 14

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 40, Coshocton 0

Goshen 21, Cin. McNicholas 7

Granville 35, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 7

Greensburg Central Catholic, Pa. 41, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 7

Greenville 40, Eaton 7

Greenwich S. Cent. 32, Willard 26, OT

Grove City Christian 48, Spring. Cath. Cent. 6

Hamilton Badin 41, Hamilton Ross 20

Hanoverton United 42, Minerva 13

Harrison 42, Vandalia Butler 19

Harrod Allen E. 21, Lima Bath 14

Haviland Wayne Trace 33, Paulding 25

Heath 20, Baltimore Liberty Union 12

Hilliard Bradley 34, Findlay 28, OT

Hilliard Darby 17, Lewis Center Olentangy 14

Hilliard Davidson 31, Grove City 0

Hillsboro 30, Mt. Orab Western Brown 28

Holgate 57, Stryker 14

Holland Springfield 30, Fremont Ross 29

Howard E. Knox 55, Zanesville W. Muskingum 2

Hubbard 63, Alliance 13

Huber Hts. Wayne 56, Austin-East, Tenn. 20

Huron 31, Sandusky Perkins 7

Jamestown Greeneview 49, Arcanum 27

Jeromesville Hillsdale 61, Ashland Mapleton 27

Johnstown-Monroe 43, Sunbury Big Walnut 38

Kent Roosevelt 23, Cuyahoga Falls 7

Kings Mills Kings 17, Lebanon 14

Kirtland 43, Chagrin Falls 0

Lakeside Danbury 28, Vanlue 14

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 28, Crooksville 7

Lawrenceburg, Ind. 35, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 14

Leavittsburg LaBrae 41, Conneaut 0

Leetonia 21, Lowellville 14, OT

Leipsic 52, N. Baltimore 7

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 27, Worthington Kilbourne 26

Liberty Center 35, Defiance Tinora 3

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 42, Cin. Walnut Hills 7

Lima Cent. Cath. 34, Spencerville 19

Lima Perry 61, Tol. Ottawa Hills 7

Lisbon David Anderson 41, Malvern 6

Lodi Cloverleaf 24, Can. South 23

London 41, Urbana 7

Lorain 44, Grafton Midview 14

Lore City Buckeye Trail 28, Caldwell 13

Louisville Aquinas 41, Hudson WRA 6

Lucas 22, Danville 0

Macedonia Nordonia 18, Bedford 12

Madison 22, Geneva 14

Maple Hts. 42, Cle. Rhodes 2

Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Woodlan, Ind. 0

Marietta 41, McConnelsville Morgan 0

Marion Harding 21, Mt. Vernon 12

Marion Pleasant 40, Lewistown Indian Lake 7

Marysville 35, Plain City Jonathan Alder 0

Mason 10, Springboro 6

Massillon Perry 41, Royal Imperial Collegiate, Ontario 21

Massillon Tuslaw 20, Dalton 7

Massillon Washington 35, Akr. SVSM 7

Mayfield 3, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 0

McComb 41, Delta 7

McDonald 48, Brookfield 14

Mechanicsburg 54, Spring. Kenton Ridge 14

Medina 43, Cle. Hts. 20

Medina Highland 28, Brunswick 7

Mentor 42, Lakewood St. Edward 39

Miami Valley Christian Academy 49, Cin. Hillcrest 6

Miamisburg 49, Cin. NW 7

Middletown 42, Cin. Western Hills 0

Middletown Fenwick 42, Anna 27

Middletown Madison Senior 22, Franklin 0

Milan Edison 41, Oberlin Firelands 23

Millbury Lake 20, Hamler Patrick Henry 13

Millersburg W. Holmes 48, Wooster Triway 14

Minford 27, Ironton Rock Hill 20

Minster 34, Ft. Loramie 14

Mogadore 35, Creston Norwayne 34

Morrow Little Miami 49, W. Carrollton 13

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 27, Morral Ridgedale 24

N. Can. Hoover 33, Lyndhurst Brush 14

N. Lewisburg Triad 48, Bradford 12

N. Olmsted 28, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 20

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 49, Mt. Gilead 8

N. Royalton 42, N. Ridgeville 25

New Albany 31, Westerville S. 7

New Bremen 27, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 12

New Carlisle Tecumseh 31, Fairborn 0

New Lexington 27, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14

New Madison Tri-Village 50, Day. Jefferson 12

New Middletown Spring. 20, Canfield S. Range 13

New Paris National Trail 34, Cin. Riverview East 6

Newport, Ky. 27, Cin. Finneytown 18

Newton Falls 27, Atwater Waterloo 21

Northwood 49, Elmore Woodmore 7

Norwalk 42, Mansfield Sr. 21

Oak Harbor 18, Fostoria 0

Oak Hill 40, Chesapeake 12

Olmsted Falls 55, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 28

Ontario 14, Lexington 7

Orange 28, Cle. Hay 14

Oregon Clay 48, Tol. Rogers 12

Orwell Grand Valley 34, Jefferson Area 6

Ottawa-Glandorf 21, Pemberville Eastwood 19

Oxford Talawanda 34, Camden Preble Shawnee 12

Pandora-Gilboa 25, Columbus Grove 13

Parma Normandy 48, Wellington 14

Parma Padua 47, Peninsula Woodridge 14

Pataskala Licking Hts. 34, Galloway Westland 32

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 54, Cols. Whetstone 0

Penn Hills, Pa. 21, Steubenville 14

Perry 28, Painesville Riverside 14

Pickerington N. 17, Powell Olentangy Liberty 0

Plymouth 35, Cardington-Lincoln 20

Portsmouth W. 49, S. Point 12

Proctorville Fairland 42, Tolsia, W.Va. 0

Racine Southern 36, Portsmouth Notre Dame 6

Ravenna 27, Tallmadge 21, OT

Reynoldsburg 17, Cols. Upper Arlington 14

Richfield Revere 43, Medina Buckeye 6

Richwood N. Union 46, Milford Center Fairbanks 3

Rittman 17, Richmond Hts. 8

Rocky River 30, Fairview 24

Rocky River Lutheran W. 47, New London 13

Rootstown 25, Mogadore Field 0

Salem 38, E. Palestine 21

Salineville Southern 39, Richmond Edison 13

Sandusky 48, Port Clinton 21

Sarahsville Shenandoah 60, New Matamoras Frontier 14

Sherwood Fairview 34, Wauseon 30

Solon 25, Aurora 0

Southeastern 34, McDermott Scioto NW 0

Southington Chalker 10, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 7

Spring. NW 49, S. Charleston SE 7

Spring. Shawnee 40, Spring. Greenon 21

Springfield 20, Lancaster 14

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 54, Reading 7

St. Clairsville 31, Carrollton 13

St. Henry 22, Covington 0

St. Marys Memorial 35, Sidney 7

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 35, Toronto 0

Strasburg-Franklin 26, Bowerston Conotton Valley 8

Strongsville 49, Berea-Midpark 35

Struthers 35, Youngs. Liberty 6

Sugar Grove Berne Union 26, Corning Miller 0

Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 14

Sullivan Black River 51, Collins Western Reserve 6

Swanton 34, Rossford 29

Sycamore Mohawk 34, Kansas Lakota 8

Sylvania Southview 17, Millington, Mich. 14

Thomas Worthington 34, Canal Winchester 21

Thornville Sheridan 36, Newark Licking Valley 21

Tiffin Columbian 35, Elida 3

Tipp City Bethel 21, Day. Northridge 18

Tol. Bowsher 14, Maumee 7

Tol. Cent. Cath. 42, Cols. Hartley 17

Tol. Whitmer 41, Can. Glenoak 10

Tontogany Otsego 37, Metamora Evergreen 21

Trenton Edgewood 49, Monroe 7

Trotwood-Madison 13, Cin. Winton Woods 3

Troy 43, Day. Belmont 8

Troy Christian 42, Day. Christian 21

Twinsburg 49, Copley 28

Union City Mississinawa Valley 36, Cedarville 6

Uniontown Lake 76, Cols. West 6

Upper Sandusky 17, Caledonia River Valley 16

Van Wert 34, Bryan 7

Vermilion 56, Oberlin 13

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 35, New Lebanon Dixie 12

W. Jefferson 21, Philo 16

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 43, West Salem Northwestern 28

W. Liberty-Salem 35, St. Paris Graham 3

Wadsworth 63, Akr. Firestone 0

Wapakoneta 28, Bellefontaine 14

Warsaw River View 30, Johnstown Northridge 13

Washington C.H. 58, Blanchester 42

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 30, Circleville 15

Waterford 55, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0

Waverly 50, Piketon 6

Waynesfield-Goshen 46, Tol. Christian 26

Waynesville 34, Bethel-Tate 0

Westerville Cent. 19, Whitehall-Yearling 6

Westerville N. 10, Groveport-Madison 7

Wheelersburg 28, Ironton 6

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42, Tol. St. Francis 10

Wickliffe 21, Cle. Collinwood 6

Williamsport Westfall 34, London Madison Plains 6

Windham 51, Sebring McKinley 0

Wintersville Indian Creek 35, Cambridge 28

Wooster 43, Orrville 24

Worthington Christian 20, Spring. NE 13

Xenia 41, Beavercreek 14

Youngs. Boardman 26, Youngs. East 6

Youngs. Mooney 45, St. Joseph, Ontario 22

Zanesville 32, Newark 27

Zanesville Rosecrans 69, Beallsville 8

Zeeland West, Mich. 28, Cols. Northland 27

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 14, Apple Creek Waynedale 10

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

