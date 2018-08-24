Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Academy Park 28, Pennsbury 21
Allentown Central Catholic 38, Stroudsburg 14
Archbishop Carroll 42, Olney Charter 8
Archbishop Ryan 38, Bartram 30
Armstrong 26, Indiana 20
Athens 38, Hanover Area 6
Avella 14, Mapletown 12
Avon Grove 21, Kennett 7
Avonworth 49, Neshannock 21
Bald Eagle Area 50, Troy 6
Baldwin 34, Fox Chapel 7
Bangor 42, Catasauqua 12
Beaver Area 26, Brashear 8
Beaver Falls 41, Ellwood City 0
Bentworth 34, Brownsville 14
Berks Catholic 31, Exeter 7
Bermudian Springs 28, New Oxford 22
Berwick 42, Abington Heights 0
Bethlehem Catholic 54, Allentown Dieruff 6
Bethlehem Center 50, California 28
Bethlehem Freedom 68, East Stroudsburg North 14
Bethlehem Liberty 42, Pleasant Valley 0
Big Spring 46, Biglerville 20
Bishop Carroll 19, East Hardy, W.Va. 13, OT
Blackhawk 21, Central Valley 7
Blue Mountain 45, Muhlenberg 7
Boyertown 37, Upper Perkiomen 12
Brentwood 35, Carrick 7
Brockway 27, Karns City 24
Cameron, W.Va. 22, West Greene 14
Carlisle 46, Mechanicsburg 7
Cedar Cliff 30, Governor Mifflin 0
Central Bucks West 21, Hatboro-Horsham 0
Central Cambria 27, Greater Johnstown 19
Central Dauphin 23, West Lawn Wilson 7
Central Martinsburg 32, Northern Bedford 6
Central York 38, West York 14
Chambersburg 48, Greencastle Antrim 13
Chartiers Valley 48, Ringgold 0
Chestnut Ridge 28, Forest Hills 12
Chichester 21, Lower Merion 18
Clarion 40, Punxsutawney 6
Clearfield 28, Dubois 3
Cocalico 21, Conrad Weiser 13
Conemaugh Township 35, Windber 14
Conestoga Valley 31, Penn Manor 13
Connellsville 64, Uniontown 19
Corry 39, Seneca 14
Council Rock South 3, Cheltenham 2
Crestwood 21, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 14
Dallas 53, Tunkhannock 21
Daniel Boone 24, Garden Spot 21
Danville 41, Shikellamy 7
Delone 47, Camp Hill Trinity 7
Derry 45, Greater Latrobe 15
Downingtown East 41, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 7
Downingtown West 44, Perkiomen Valley 33
ELCO 20, Susquenita 0
East Stroudsburg South 37, Whitehall 28
Eastern York 41, Columbia 13
Easton 56, Pocono Mountain West 7
Elk County Catholic 34, Curwensville 14
Emmaus 62, Allentown Allen 6
Everett 32, Juniata Valley 26
Farrell 40, USO 16
Fort Cherry 20, Chartiers-Houston 13
Franklin 34, North East 21
Freedom 39, Hopewell 6
Garnet Valley 42, Unionville 3
Gateway 31, Mount Lebanon 8
Gettysburg 42, South Western 6
Girard 10, Cambridge Springs 6
Glendale 46, Williamsburg 0
Great Valley 28, Phoenixville 15
Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath., Ohio 7
Grove City 48, Fort Leboeuf 7
Halifax 28, Hamburg 14
Hampton 28, Knoch 8
Harbor Creek 55, Iroquois 6
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 48, Cumberland Valley 21
Harriton 24, Valley Forge Military 0
Hazleton Area 35, Pottsville 7
Hempfield 24, Dallastown Area 19
Hempfield Area 27, Greensburg Salem 24
Hollidaysburg 42, Altoona 27
Huntingdon 40, Mount Union 0
IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 42, Pine-Richland 0
Imhotep Charter 34, LaSalle 10
Interboro 23, Strath Haven 15
Jeannette 32, East Allegheny 12
Jersey Shore 17, Bellefonte 14
Jim Thorpe 28, Schuylkill Haven 0
Kennard-Dale 33, Pequea Valley 0
Keystone Oaks 56, Seton-LaSalle 19
Kiski Area 24, Allderdice 9
Lackawanna Trail 34, Northwest Area 14
Lakeland 6, Honesdale 0
Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Spring Grove 13
Leechburg 28, Apollo-Ridge 13
Lehighton 20, Fleetwood 13
Lewisburg 32, Selinsgrove 22
Ligonier Valley 56, Homer-Center 0
Littlestown 35, Boiling Springs 29
Manheim Central 44, Susquehanna Township 0
Maplewood 56, Lakeview 7
Marple Newtown 43, KIPP Dubois 0
Mars 7, West Mifflin 6
McDonogh School, Md. 16, Archbishop Wood 7
McGuffey 28, Ambridge 0
Mercyhurst Prep 33, Meadville 18
Midd-West 43, Marian Catholic 20
Mifflinburg 22, Hughesville 7
Milton Hershey 39, Annville-Cleona 13
Mohawk 28, Laurel 12
Moniteau 14, Kane Area 13
Montoursville 51, North Penn-Mansfield 6
Moon 32, Montour 6
Morrisville 41, Shenandoah Valley 8
Mount Carmel 21, Central Columbia 13
Muncy 17, Warrior Run 0
Nazareth Area 35, Pocono Mountain East 7
North Hills 42, Butler 7
North Penn 34, Neshaminy 33, 2OT
North Schuylkill 42, Loyalsock 21
Northern Cambria 43, United 14
Northern York 20, East Pennsboro 14
Northwestern 19, Greenville 12
Northwestern Lehigh 35, Notre Dame-Green Pond 35
Norwin 44, Penn-Trafford 36
Oil City 46, Conneaut Area 27
Old Forge 38, Carbondale 0
Otto-Eldred 34, Port Allegany 6
Owen J Roberts 20, Conestoga 7
Oxford 30, West Chester Henderson 7
Palisades 49, Palmerton 14
Palmyra 21, Hershey 17
Panther Valley 28, Columbia-Montour 22
Parkland 41, Northampton 0
Penn Cambria 6, Cambria Heights 0
Penn Hills 21, Steubenville, Ohio 14
Pennridge 54, Delaware Valley 21
Penns Manor 52, Blairsville 14
Penns Valley 49, Fairfield 6
Peters Township 43, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 7
Philadelphia Northeast 20, Abington 0
Pine Grove 50, Northern Lebanon 14
Pittsburgh North Catholic 49, Albert Gallatin 12
Pittston Area 28, Nanticoke Area 21
Plum 32, Highlands 14
Pope John Paul II 51, Kutztown 0
Portage Area 48, Blacklick Valley 14
Pottsgrove 15, Philadelphia West Catholic 14
Pottstown 26, Octorara 6
Pottsville Nativity 48, Millersburg 27
Radnor 31, Upper Merion 23
Red Lion 35, Lancaster McCaskey 12
Reynolds 44, Union City 28
Richland 49, Bishop McCort 0
Riverside 27, Wilkes-Barre Meyers 21, OT
Rochester 42, New Brighton 13
Saltsburg 22, Marion Center 12
Saucon Valley 27, Southern Lehigh 13
Sayre Area 36, Bucktail 0
Scranton Prep 31, Dunmore 0
Seneca Valley 30, Erie McDowell 6
Serra Catholic 44, Yough 25
Shade 30, Berlin-Brothersvalley 26
Shaler 34, New Castle 21
Shamokin 34, Milton 33
Sharpsville 17, Hickory 6
Shippensburg 35, Dover 28
Slippery Rock 27, General McLane 14
Solanco 38, Northeastern 13
South Allegheny 41, Frazier 14
South Williamsport 25, Montgomery 7
Southern Columbia 56, Bloomsburg 6
Southern Huntingdon 25, Moshannon Valley 6
Southmoreland 18, Mount Pleasant 14
Spring-Ford 21, Central Bucks South 0
State College 35, Mifflin County 12
Sun Valley 54, Penncrest 13
Susquehannock 28, Hanover 7
Tamaqua 42, Line Mountain 0
Titusville 35, Saegertown 6
Tri-Valley 26, Mahanoy Area 7
Tussey Mountain 42, Claysburg-Kimmel 28
Tyrone 16, Bellwood-Antis 7
Upper Dauphin 40, Schuylkill Valley 21
Upper Dublin 28, Norristown 7
Upper St. Clair 34, South Fayette 33
Valley 26, Burrell 21
Valley View 27, Wallenpaupack 14
Warren 31, Fairview 7
Warwick 63, Ephrata 6
Waynesburg Central 47, Jefferson-Morgan 8
Wellsboro 49, Cowanesque Valley 6
West Branch 32, Philipsburg-Osceola 14
West Chester East 27, Council Rock North 14
West Middlesex 27, Eisenhower 2
West Scranton 27, North Pocono 0
West Shamokin 37, Purchase Line 6
Western Wayne 30, Lake-Lehman 20
Williams Valley 28, Minersville 6
Williamsport 62, Central Mountain 26
Wilmington 42, Sharon 12
Wyalusing 52, Montrose 6
Wyoming Area 48, Mid Valley 7
York 63, Reading 16
York Catholic 21, York Suburban 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Monessen vs. Charleroi, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com