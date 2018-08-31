Friday’s Scores

by Associated Press on August 31, 2018 at 7:42 pm

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Carroll 54, Seton Hall Prep, N.J. 28

Archbishop Ryan 41, Frankford 0

Cheltenham 34, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 27

Clairton def. Mapletown, forfeit

Conwell Egan 22, Salem, N.J. 0

Philadelphia George Washington 12, Kensington 8

Philadelphia West Catholic 18, Paramus Catholic, N.J. 16

Roxborough 38, Strawberry Mansion 0

South Philadelphia 24, Abraham Lincoln 18

Southern Huntingdon 33, Northern Bedford 28

Springfield Montco 43, Lower Moreland 0

Upper Merion 10, Norristown 0

Valley Forge Military 7, Morrisville 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

