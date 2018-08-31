Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 48, Akr. Springfield 0
Akr. SVSM 35, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 0
Alliance Marlington 35, Kent Roosevelt 7
Amanda-Clearcreek 35, Cols. East 0
Amherst Steele 56, Lakewood 0
Anna 48, Brookville 27
Antwerp 42, W. Unity Hilltop 0
Archbold 28, Findlay Liberty-Benton 27
Arlington 37, Ada 6
Ashland 28, Clyde 21
Ashtabula Edgewood 14, Jefferson Area 8
Ashtabula St. John 26, Newbury 6
Ashville Teays Valley 35, Logan 0
Attica Seneca E. 20, Newark Cath. 2
Avon 52, Olmsted Falls 14
Avon Lake 42, N. Olmsted 14
Bainbridge Paint Valley 57, Williamsburg 7
Barberton 50, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 8
Bay Village Bay 31, Hunting Valley University 14
Bedford 36, Elyria 0
Bellaire 38, Sarahsville Shenandoah 14
Bellbrook 42, Fairborn 0
Bellville Clear Fork 40, Bellevue 12
Belmont Union Local 30, Rayland Buckeye 16
Beloit W. Branch 50, Lisbon Beaver 7
Berlin Center Western Reserve 41, E. Palestine 19
Beverly Ft. Frye 37, Johnstown Northridge 6
Bloom-Carroll 41, Baltimore Liberty Union 13
Boyd Co., Ky. 23, S. Point 13
Bryan 42, Tol. Woodward 14
Bucyrus 38, Cardington-Lincoln 17
Byesville Meadowbrook 26, Barnesville 7
Caledonia River Valley 42, Mansfield Madison 7
Camden Preble Shawnee 30, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 15
Can. McKinley 31, Akr. Buchtel 6
Canal Winchester 27, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 13
Canfield 35, Alliance 0
Canfield S. Range 56, Cle. JFK 12
Carrollton 12, Akr. Coventry 7
Casstown Miami E. 52, Sidney Lehman 21
Castalia Margaretta 37, Collins Western Reserve 18
Chagrin Falls Kenston 41, Chagrin Falls 14
Chardon NDCL 42, Chesterland W. Geauga 7
Chillicothe Huntington 41, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0
Chillicothe Unioto 34, Greenfield McClain 6
Cin. Elder 39, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 34
Cin. Moeller 24, Lou. Trinity, Ky. 17
Cin. Princeton 36, Cin. Withrow 6
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 42, Oberlin 8
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 21, Lucasville Valley 20
Cols. Briggs 14, Cols. Whetstone 2
Cols. DeSales 32, Lancaster 22
Cols. Grandview Hts. 42, Cols. Africentric 0
Cols. Hartley 51, Wheelersburg 20
Cols. Walnut Ridge 55, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 7
Cols. Watterson 17, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 14
Convoy Crestview 39, Hicksville 34
Copley 28, Akr. Firestone 0
Corning Miller 40, Wahama, W.Va. 0
Coshocton 42, Uhrichsville Claymont 6
Creston Norwayne 32, Norwalk 6
Cuyahoga Hts. 26, Garrettsville Garfield 14
Dalton 47, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 7
Day. Carroll 25, Beavercreek 24
Defiance 17, Lima Shawnee 14
Defiance Ayersville 44, Tol. Ottawa Hills 7
Delaware Hayes 17, Marysville 16, OT
Delta 20, Tol. Rogers 18
Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 35, Tol. Whitmer 7
Doylestown Chippewa 28, Loudonville 7
Dresden Tri-Valley 71, McConnelsville Morgan 6
Dublin Coffman 38, Gahanna Lincoln 25
E. Can. 35, Bishop Carroll, Pa. 6
Edgerton 56, Edon 6
Elida 53, Lima Bath 14
Elyria Cath. 48, Cle. VASJ 7
Euclid 42, Lorain 21
Fairport Harbor Harding 22, Brooklyn 13
Fremont Ross 49, Sylvania Southview 21
Gahanna Cols. Academy 51, Cols. Linden McKinley 6
Galion 35, Carey 26
Galion Northmor 48, Worthington Christian 26
Garfield Hts. 35, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 6
Genoa Area 34, Oak Harbor 14
Gibsonburg 38, Elmore Woodmore 12
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48, Akr. Manchester 20
Granville 17, Zanesville 14
Greenville 49, Riverside Stebbins 19
Greenwich S. Cent. 54, Lakeside Danbury 14
Grove City Cent. Crossing 33, Cols. Beechcroft 8
Hilliard Bradley 20, Stow-Munroe Falls 19
Hilliard Davidson 14, Hilliard Darby 0
Holgate 19, Waynesfield-Goshen 8
Holland Springfield 66, Tol. Bowsher 0
Howard E. Knox 51, Utica 10
Independence 31, Garfield Hts. Trinity 8
Ironton 16, Russell, Ky. 7
Ironton Rock Hill 33, McDermott Scioto NW 0
Jackson 34, Lancaster Fairfield Union 0
Jamestown Greeneview 40, Waynesville 8
Jeromesville Hillsdale 33, Ashland Crestview 13
Johnstown-Monroe 42, Cols. Independence 0
Kenton 49, Celina 13
Kirtland 49, Columbia Station Columbia 7
Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Warren JFK 14
Lebanon 15, Loveland 13
Leetonia 19, Vienna Mathews 0
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 34, Ansonia 21
Liberty Center 21, Napoleon 0
Lima Cent. Cath. 20, Delphos St. John’s 10
Lima Perry 40, Harrod Allen E. 28
Lisbon David Anderson 41, Mineral Ridge 7
Lodi Cloverleaf 38, LaGrange Keystone 32
London 61, London Madison Plains 0
Lorain Clearview 45, Painesville Harvey 6
Lore City Buckeye Trail 42, Newcomerstown 9
Lucas 42, Centerburg 14
Macedonia Nordonia 44, Peninsula Woodridge 13
Madison 29, Ashtabula Lakeside 0
Maple Hts. 41, Willoughby S. 0
Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 7
Marietta 55, Vincent Warren 21
Marion Pleasant 43, Fredericktown 7
Martins Ferry 38, Nelsonville-York 0
Massillon Perry 28, Can. Cent. Cath. 27
Massillon Washington 49, Can. Glenoak 0
McComb 48, Haviland Wayne Trace 14
McDonald 42, Columbiana 35
Mechanicsburg 42, DeGraff Riverside 0
Medina 24, Medina Highland 7
Medina Buckeye 28, Rocky River 21
Metamora Evergreen 48, Montpelier 0
Middlefield Cardinal 60, Andover Pymatuning Valley 14
Middletown Fenwick 30, Day. Belmont 16
Middletown Madison Senior 46, Reading 0
Milan Edison 27, Bucyrus Wynford 14
Milford Center Fairbanks 27, Lewistown Indian Lake 12
Millersburg W. Holmes 35, Massillon Tuslaw 7
Minford 39, Oak Hill 0
Mogadore 49, Geneva 20
Morral Ridgedale 28, Vanlue 20
Morrow Little Miami 49, Mt. Orab Western Brown 21
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 45, Dola Hardin Northern 19
Mt. Vernon 41, Newark 27
N. Can. Hoover 30, Louisville 14
N. Lewisburg Triad 63, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 2
N. Ridgeville 31, Grafton Midview 30
N. Royalton 34, Parma 0
New Bremen 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley 8
New Concord John Glenn 45, Cambridge 7
New Lexington 48, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0
New Matamoras Frontier 61, Beallsville 6
New Paris National Trail 6, Arcanum 3
Newark Licking Valley 50, Heath 6
Newton Falls 33, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 22
Norton 13, Cuyahoga Falls 6
Oberlin Firelands 34, New London 7
Orrville 74, Akr. North 7
Orwell Grand Valley 41, Burton Berkshire 21
Ottawa Lake Whiteford, Mich. 64, Stryker 0
Painesville Riverside 29, Green 28
Pandora-Gilboa 41, Oregon Stritch 6
Pemberville Eastwood 21, Bowling Green 14
Philo 47, Crooksville 0
Pickerington Cent. 56, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 6
Piqua 26, Lima Sr. 6
Plain City Jonathan Alder 28, Marion Harding 14
Poland Seminary 34, Niles McKinley 7
Port Clinton 47, Rossford 33
Portsmouth W. 13, Portsmouth 0
Ravenna 21, New Philadelphia 10
Reynoldsburg 44, Pataskala Licking Hts. 0
Richfield Revere 46, Eastlake N. 0
Richmond Edison 36, Wellsville 7
Richwood N. Union 55, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 20
Rittman 35, Warren Champion 0
Rocky River Lutheran W. 69, Gates Mills Hawken 8
Salem 22, Hanoverton United 0
Sandusky 35, Huron 7
Shadyside 55, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 0
Shaker Hts. 23, Cle. Benedictine 21
Shelby 27, Lexington 24
Sherwood Fairview 46, Paulding 6
Simeon, Ill. 33, Trotwood-Madison 6
Solon 38, Twinsburg 0
Southington Chalker 55, Sebring McKinley 8
Spring. Kenton Ridge 44, Carlisle 0
Spring. NW 42, Spring. NE 12
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 27, Cin. Western Hills 0
St. Henry 62, Eaton 0
St. Marys Memorial 49, Ottawa-Glandorf 6
St. Paris Graham 27, S. Charleston SE 14
Steubenville 21, Morgantown, W.Va. 17
Strongsville 35, Hudson 28
Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Warsaw River View 3
Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Delaware Buckeye Valley 28
Sycamore Mohawk 34, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 14
Sylvania Northview 20, Oregon Clay 13
Thornville Sheridan 49, Zanesville Maysville 0
Tipp City Bethel 41, Day. Christian 7
Tipp City Tippecanoe 38, Spring. Shawnee 7
Tol. Christian 48, Arcadia 3
Tol. St. Francis 52, Temperance Bedford, Mich. 14
Tol. St. John’s 19, Perrysburg 7
Tol. Start 23, Swanton 7
Tol. Waite 21, Maumee 6
Tontogany Otsego 57, N. Baltimore 0
Toronto 36, Bridgeport 0
Troy Christian 42, Bradford 0
Uniontown Lake 41, Dover 21
Upper Sandusky 40, Mt. Gilead 0
Van Buren 35, Bluffton 12
Vandalia Butler 49, New Carlisle Tecumseh 28
Vermilion 56, Sheffield Brookside 13
Versailles 47, Delphos Jefferson 14
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 17, Apple Creek Waynedale 12
Wapakoneta 42, Van Wert 12
Warren Harding 40, Cle. Rhodes 0
Washington C.H. 68, Circleville 6
Waterford 41, Crown City S. Gallia 6
Wauseon 36, Defiance Tinora 7
Waverly 48, Chillicothe Zane Trace 3
West Salem Northwestern 28, Sullivan Black River 24
Westerville Cent. 45, Grove City 14
Westerville N. 35, Thomas Worthington 30
Westerville S. 27, Worthington Kilbourne 21, 2OT
Wickliffe 28, Fairview 24
Willard 38, Plymouth 35
Williamsport Westfall 20, Circleville Logan Elm 14
Wilmington 38, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 7
Windham 41, Lowellville 6
Wintersville Indian Creek 26, E. Liverpool 20
Wooster Triway 46, Smithville 16
Youngs. Boardman 31, Warren Howland 17
Youngs. East 34, Youngs. Ursuline 7
Youngs. Liberty 29, Cortland Lakeview 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Batavia vs. Cin. Gamble Montessori, ppd. to Sep 1st.
Cin. Madeira vs. Ft. Loramie, ccd.
Cin. Mariemont vs. Blanchester, ppd. to Sep 1st.
Cin. Taft vs. Cin. Wyoming, ppd. to Sep 1st.
Cin. Walnut Hills vs. Cin. Aiken, ppd. to Sep 1st.
Coldwater vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie, ccd.
Frankfort, Ky. vs. Cin. N. College Hill, ppd. to Sep 1st.
Goshen vs. Hillsboro, ppd. to Sep 1st.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/