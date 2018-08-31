Friday’s Scores

by Associated Press on August 31, 2018 at 10:00 pm

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 48, Akr. Springfield 0

Akr. SVSM 35, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 0

Alliance Marlington 35, Kent Roosevelt 7

Amanda-Clearcreek 35, Cols. East 0

Amherst Steele 56, Lakewood 0

Anna 48, Brookville 27

Antwerp 42, W. Unity Hilltop 0

Archbold 28, Findlay Liberty-Benton 27

Arlington 37, Ada 6

Ashland 28, Clyde 21

Ashtabula Edgewood 14, Jefferson Area 8

Ashtabula St. John 26, Newbury 6

Ashville Teays Valley 35, Logan 0

Attica Seneca E. 20, Newark Cath. 2

Avon 52, Olmsted Falls 14

Avon Lake 42, N. Olmsted 14

Bainbridge Paint Valley 57, Williamsburg 7

Barberton 50, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 8

Bay Village Bay 31, Hunting Valley University 14

Bedford 36, Elyria 0

Bellaire 38, Sarahsville Shenandoah 14

Bellbrook 42, Fairborn 0

Bellville Clear Fork 40, Bellevue 12

Belmont Union Local 30, Rayland Buckeye 16

Beloit W. Branch 50, Lisbon Beaver 7

Berlin Center Western Reserve 41, E. Palestine 19

Beverly Ft. Frye 37, Johnstown Northridge 6

Bloom-Carroll 41, Baltimore Liberty Union 13

Boyd Co., Ky. 23, S. Point 13

Bryan 42, Tol. Woodward 14

Bucyrus 38, Cardington-Lincoln 17

Byesville Meadowbrook 26, Barnesville 7

Caledonia River Valley 42, Mansfield Madison 7

Camden Preble Shawnee 30, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 15

Can. McKinley 31, Akr. Buchtel 6

Canal Winchester 27, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 13

Canfield 35, Alliance 0

Canfield S. Range 56, Cle. JFK 12

Carrollton 12, Akr. Coventry 7

Casstown Miami E. 52, Sidney Lehman 21

Castalia Margaretta 37, Collins Western Reserve 18

Chagrin Falls Kenston 41, Chagrin Falls 14

Chardon NDCL 42, Chesterland W. Geauga 7

Chillicothe Huntington 41, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0

Chillicothe Unioto 34, Greenfield McClain 6

Cin. Elder 39, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 34

Cin. Moeller 24, Lou. Trinity, Ky. 17

Cin. Princeton 36, Cin. Withrow 6

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 42, Oberlin 8

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 21, Lucasville Valley 20

Cols. Briggs 14, Cols. Whetstone 2

Cols. DeSales 32, Lancaster 22

Cols. Grandview Hts. 42, Cols. Africentric 0

Cols. Hartley 51, Wheelersburg 20

Cols. Walnut Ridge 55, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 7

Cols. Watterson 17, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 14

Convoy Crestview 39, Hicksville 34

Copley 28, Akr. Firestone 0

Corning Miller 40, Wahama, W.Va. 0

Coshocton 42, Uhrichsville Claymont 6

Creston Norwayne 32, Norwalk 6

Cuyahoga Hts. 26, Garrettsville Garfield 14

Dalton 47, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 7

Day. Carroll 25, Beavercreek 24

Defiance 17, Lima Shawnee 14

Defiance Ayersville 44, Tol. Ottawa Hills 7

Delaware Hayes 17, Marysville 16, OT

Delta 20, Tol. Rogers 18

Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 35, Tol. Whitmer 7

Doylestown Chippewa 28, Loudonville 7

Dresden Tri-Valley 71, McConnelsville Morgan 6

Dublin Coffman 38, Gahanna Lincoln 25

E. Can. 35, Bishop Carroll, Pa. 6

Edgerton 56, Edon 6

Elida 53, Lima Bath 14

Elyria Cath. 48, Cle. VASJ 7

Euclid 42, Lorain 21

Fairport Harbor Harding 22, Brooklyn 13

Fremont Ross 49, Sylvania Southview 21

Gahanna Cols. Academy 51, Cols. Linden McKinley 6

Galion 35, Carey 26

Galion Northmor 48, Worthington Christian 26

Garfield Hts. 35, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 6

Genoa Area 34, Oak Harbor 14

Gibsonburg 38, Elmore Woodmore 12

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48, Akr. Manchester 20

Granville 17, Zanesville 14

Greenville 49, Riverside Stebbins 19

Greenwich S. Cent. 54, Lakeside Danbury 14

Grove City Cent. Crossing 33, Cols. Beechcroft 8

Hilliard Bradley 20, Stow-Munroe Falls 19

Hilliard Davidson 14, Hilliard Darby 0

Holgate 19, Waynesfield-Goshen 8

Holland Springfield 66, Tol. Bowsher 0

Howard E. Knox 51, Utica 10

Independence 31, Garfield Hts. Trinity 8

Ironton 16, Russell, Ky. 7

Ironton Rock Hill 33, McDermott Scioto NW 0

Jackson 34, Lancaster Fairfield Union 0

Jamestown Greeneview 40, Waynesville 8

Jeromesville Hillsdale 33, Ashland Crestview 13

Johnstown-Monroe 42, Cols. Independence 0

Kenton 49, Celina 13

Kirtland 49, Columbia Station Columbia 7

Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Warren JFK 14

Lebanon 15, Loveland 13

Leetonia 19, Vienna Mathews 0

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 34, Ansonia 21

Liberty Center 21, Napoleon 0

Lima Cent. Cath. 20, Delphos St. John’s 10

Lima Perry 40, Harrod Allen E. 28

Lisbon David Anderson 41, Mineral Ridge 7

Lodi Cloverleaf 38, LaGrange Keystone 32

London 61, London Madison Plains 0

Lorain Clearview 45, Painesville Harvey 6

Lore City Buckeye Trail 42, Newcomerstown 9

Lucas 42, Centerburg 14

Macedonia Nordonia 44, Peninsula Woodridge 13

Madison 29, Ashtabula Lakeside 0

Maple Hts. 41, Willoughby S. 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 7

Marietta 55, Vincent Warren 21

Marion Pleasant 43, Fredericktown 7

Martins Ferry 38, Nelsonville-York 0

Massillon Perry 28, Can. Cent. Cath. 27

Massillon Washington 49, Can. Glenoak 0

McComb 48, Haviland Wayne Trace 14

McDonald 42, Columbiana 35

Mechanicsburg 42, DeGraff Riverside 0

Medina 24, Medina Highland 7

Medina Buckeye 28, Rocky River 21

Metamora Evergreen 48, Montpelier 0

Middlefield Cardinal 60, Andover Pymatuning Valley 14

Middletown Fenwick 30, Day. Belmont 16

Middletown Madison Senior 46, Reading 0

Milan Edison 27, Bucyrus Wynford 14

Milford Center Fairbanks 27, Lewistown Indian Lake 12

Millersburg W. Holmes 35, Massillon Tuslaw 7

Minford 39, Oak Hill 0

Mogadore 49, Geneva 20

Morral Ridgedale 28, Vanlue 20

Morrow Little Miami 49, Mt. Orab Western Brown 21

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 45, Dola Hardin Northern 19

Mt. Vernon 41, Newark 27

N. Can. Hoover 30, Louisville 14

N. Lewisburg Triad 63, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 2

N. Ridgeville 31, Grafton Midview 30

N. Royalton 34, Parma 0

New Bremen 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley 8

New Concord John Glenn 45, Cambridge 7

New Lexington 48, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0

New Matamoras Frontier 61, Beallsville 6

New Paris National Trail 6, Arcanum 3

Newark Licking Valley 50, Heath 6

Newton Falls 33, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 22

Norton 13, Cuyahoga Falls 6

Oberlin Firelands 34, New London 7

Orrville 74, Akr. North 7

Orwell Grand Valley 41, Burton Berkshire 21

Ottawa Lake Whiteford, Mich. 64, Stryker 0

Painesville Riverside 29, Green 28

Pandora-Gilboa 41, Oregon Stritch 6

Pemberville Eastwood 21, Bowling Green 14

Philo 47, Crooksville 0

Pickerington Cent. 56, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 6

Piqua 26, Lima Sr. 6

Plain City Jonathan Alder 28, Marion Harding 14

Poland Seminary 34, Niles McKinley 7

Port Clinton 47, Rossford 33

Portsmouth W. 13, Portsmouth 0

Ravenna 21, New Philadelphia 10

Reynoldsburg 44, Pataskala Licking Hts. 0

Richfield Revere 46, Eastlake N. 0

Richmond Edison 36, Wellsville 7

Richwood N. Union 55, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 20

Rittman 35, Warren Champion 0

Rocky River Lutheran W. 69, Gates Mills Hawken 8

Salem 22, Hanoverton United 0

Sandusky 35, Huron 7

Shadyside 55, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 0

Shaker Hts. 23, Cle. Benedictine 21

Shelby 27, Lexington 24

Sherwood Fairview 46, Paulding 6

Simeon, Ill. 33, Trotwood-Madison 6

Solon 38, Twinsburg 0

Southington Chalker 55, Sebring McKinley 8

Spring. Kenton Ridge 44, Carlisle 0

Spring. NW 42, Spring. NE 12

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 27, Cin. Western Hills 0

St. Henry 62, Eaton 0

St. Marys Memorial 49, Ottawa-Glandorf 6

St. Paris Graham 27, S. Charleston SE 14

Steubenville 21, Morgantown, W.Va. 17

Strongsville 35, Hudson 28

Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Warsaw River View 3

Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Delaware Buckeye Valley 28

Sycamore Mohawk 34, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 14

Sylvania Northview 20, Oregon Clay 13

Thornville Sheridan 49, Zanesville Maysville 0

Tipp City Bethel 41, Day. Christian 7

Tipp City Tippecanoe 38, Spring. Shawnee 7

Tol. Christian 48, Arcadia 3

Tol. St. Francis 52, Temperance Bedford, Mich. 14

Tol. St. John’s 19, Perrysburg 7

Tol. Start 23, Swanton 7

Tol. Waite 21, Maumee 6

Tontogany Otsego 57, N. Baltimore 0

Toronto 36, Bridgeport 0

Troy Christian 42, Bradford 0

Uniontown Lake 41, Dover 21

Upper Sandusky 40, Mt. Gilead 0

Van Buren 35, Bluffton 12

Vandalia Butler 49, New Carlisle Tecumseh 28

Vermilion 56, Sheffield Brookside 13

Versailles 47, Delphos Jefferson 14

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 17, Apple Creek Waynedale 12

Wapakoneta 42, Van Wert 12

Warren Harding 40, Cle. Rhodes 0

Washington C.H. 68, Circleville 6

Waterford 41, Crown City S. Gallia 6

Wauseon 36, Defiance Tinora 7

Waverly 48, Chillicothe Zane Trace 3

West Salem Northwestern 28, Sullivan Black River 24

Westerville Cent. 45, Grove City 14

Westerville N. 35, Thomas Worthington 30

Westerville S. 27, Worthington Kilbourne 21, 2OT

Wickliffe 28, Fairview 24

Willard 38, Plymouth 35

Williamsport Westfall 20, Circleville Logan Elm 14

Wilmington 38, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 7

Windham 41, Lowellville 6

Wintersville Indian Creek 26, E. Liverpool 20

Wooster Triway 46, Smithville 16

Youngs. Boardman 31, Warren Howland 17

Youngs. East 34, Youngs. Ursuline 7

Youngs. Liberty 29, Cortland Lakeview 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Batavia vs. Cin. Gamble Montessori, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Cin. Madeira vs. Ft. Loramie, ccd.

Cin. Mariemont vs. Blanchester, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Cin. Taft vs. Cin. Wyoming, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Cin. Walnut Hills vs. Cin. Aiken, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Coldwater vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie, ccd.

Frankfort, Ky. vs. Cin. N. College Hill, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Goshen vs. Hillsboro, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

