Frontier League

by Associated Press on August 16, 2018 at 1:02 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Joliet4634.575
Washington4535.5631
Lake Erie4239.519
Schaumburg3940.494
Traverse City3544.44310½
Windy City3447.42012½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Normal4234.553
Southern Illinois4038.5133
River City4140.506
Florence4040.5004
Evansville3940.494
Gateway3547.42710

___

Wednesday’s Games

Traverse City 2, Washington 1

Joliet 12, Lake Erie 5

Normal at Evansville, ppd.

Windy City at Schaumburg, ppd.

Southern Illinois 9, River City 3

Washington 11, Traverse City 1

Gateway 3, Florence 2

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Schaumburg, 1:30 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 5 p.m.

Normal at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Normal at Evansville, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Post Views: 1