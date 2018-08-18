Frontier League

by Associated Press on August 18, 2018 at 10:03 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Joliet4735.573
Washington4636.5611
Lake Erie4241.506
Schaumburg4141.5006
Traverse City3645.44410½
Windy City3648.42912
West Division
WLPct.GB
Normal4336.544
Southern Illinois4139.513
River City4241.5063
Evansville4141.500
Florence4041.4944
Gateway3647.4349

___

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Florence, 2:35 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

