Frontier League

by Associated Press on August 18, 2018 at 11:32 pm
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington4736.566
Joliet4736.566
Lake Erie4341.512
Schaumburg4142.4946
Traverse City3745.451
Windy City3649.42412
West Division
WLPct.GB
Normal4337.538
Southern Illinois4239.519
River City4341.5122
Evansville4241.506
Florence4142.494
Gateway3649.424

___

Saturday’s Games

Evansville 8, Florence 7

Lake Erie 3, Schaumburg 1

Traverse City 4, Joliet 1

Washington 1, Windy City 0

Southern Illinois 7, Gateway 6

River City 5, Normal 3

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Florence, 2:35 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

