Frontier League

by Associated Press on August 19, 2018 at 10:32 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington4836.571
Joliet4737.5601
Lake Erie4342.506
Schaumburg4242.5006
Traverse City3845.458
Windy City3650.41913
West Division
WLPct.GB
Normal4338.531
River City4441.5181
Southern Illinois4240.512
Evansville4242.500
Florence4242.500
Gateway3749.430

___

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg 10, Lake Erie 4

Traverse City 9, Joliet 7

Florence 6, Evansville 3

Washington 6, Windy City 2

Gateway 2, Southern Illinois 1

River City 6, Normal 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

