Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|48
|36
|.571
|—
|Joliet
|47
|37
|.560
|1
|Lake Erie
|43
|42
|.506
|5½
|Schaumburg
|42
|42
|.500
|6
|Traverse City
|38
|45
|.458
|9½
|Windy City
|36
|50
|.419
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Normal
|43
|38
|.531
|—
|River City
|44
|41
|.518
|1
|Southern Illinois
|42
|40
|.512
|1½
|Evansville
|42
|42
|.500
|2½
|Florence
|42
|42
|.500
|2½
|Gateway
|37
|49
|.430
|8½
___
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.