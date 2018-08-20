Frontier League

by Associated Press on August 20, 2018 at 10:03 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington4836.571
Joliet4737.5601
Lake Erie4342.506
Schaumburg4242.5006
Traverse City3845.458
Windy City3650.41913
West Division
WLPct.GB
Normal4338.531
River City4441.5181
Southern Illinois4240.512
Evansville4242.500
Florence4242.500
Gateway3749.430

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

