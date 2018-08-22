Frontier League

by Associated Press on August 22, 2018 at 1:02 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington4936.576
Joliet4737.560
Lake Erie4342.5066
Schaumburg4243.4947
Traverse City3845.45810
Windy City3650.41913½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Normal4339.524
River City4441.518½
Florence4342.506
Evansville4342.506
Southern Illinois4241.506
Gateway3749.4308

___

Tuesday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, ppd.

Washington 10, Schaumburg 3

Evansville 4, Southern Illinois 1

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Florence 5, Normal 4

Wednesday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 5:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Lake Erie, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Post Views: 1