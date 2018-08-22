Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|49
|36
|.576
|—
|Joliet
|47
|37
|.560
|1½
|Lake Erie
|43
|42
|.506
|6
|Schaumburg
|42
|43
|.494
|7
|Traverse City
|38
|45
|.458
|10
|Windy City
|36
|50
|.419
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Normal
|43
|39
|.524
|—
|River City
|44
|41
|.518
|½
|Florence
|43
|42
|.506
|1½
|Evansville
|43
|42
|.506
|1½
|Southern Illinois
|42
|41
|.506
|1½
|Gateway
|37
|49
|.430
|8
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Joliet at Lake Erie, ppd.
Washington 10, Schaumburg 3
Evansville 4, Southern Illinois 1
Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Florence 5, Normal 4
|Wednesday’s Games
Joliet at Lake Erie, 5:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at Lake Erie, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.