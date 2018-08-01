Frontier League

August 1, 2018
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Joliet3829.567
Washington3830.559½
Lake Erie3632.529
Schaumburg3533.515
Traverse City3135.470
Windy City2840.41210½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Florence3533.515
River City3533.515
Normal3332.508½
Southern Illinois3232.5001
Evansville3234.4852
Gateway3040.4296

___

Wednesday’s Games

Gateway 7, Lake Erie 1

Florence 8, Schaumburg 3

Southern Illinois 2, Traverse City 0

Washington 9, Normal 2

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Normal at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

