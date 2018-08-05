Frontier League

by Associated Press on August 5, 2018 at 11:32 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Joliet4131.569
Washington4032.5561
Lake Erie3835.521
Schaumburg3636.5005
Traverse City3140.437
Windy City3142.42510½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Normal3732.536
River City3835.5211
Florence3636.500
Evansville3536.4933
Southern Illinois3435.4933
Gateway3441.4536

___

Sunday’s Games

Florence 7, Lake Erie 5

Windy City 7, Southern Illinois 4

Evansville 2, Schaumburg 0

Windy City 7, Southern Illinois 4

Normal 9, Traverse City 2

Washington 7, River City 5

Gateway 2, Joliet 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

River City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Post Views: 1