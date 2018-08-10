Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|42
|33
|.560
|—
|Joliet
|42
|34
|.553
|½
|Lake Erie
|40
|37
|.519
|3
|Schaumburg
|38
|38
|.500
|4½
|Traverse City
|34
|41
|.453
|8
|Windy City
|33
|44
|.429
|10
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Normal
|40
|32
|.556
|—
|Florence
|39
|37
|.513
|3
|River City
|38
|38
|.500
|4
|Southern Illinois
|37
|37
|.500
|4
|Evansville
|37
|38
|.493
|4½
|Gateway
|34
|45
|.430
|9½
|Friday’s Games
Windy City at Washington, ppd.
Traverse City 12, Lake Erie 6
Schaumburg 6, Joliet 0
Evansville 4, Florence 3
Normal 7, River City 4
Southern Illinois 5, Gateway 2
Florence at Evansville, 9:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Windy City at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 8:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Joliet at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Traverse City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
River City at Normal, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.