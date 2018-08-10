Frontier League

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington4233.560
Joliet4234.553½
Lake Erie4037.5193
Schaumburg3838.500
Traverse City3441.4538
Windy City3344.42910
West Division
WLPct.GB
Normal4032.556
Florence3937.5133
River City3838.5004
Southern Illinois3737.5004
Evansville3738.493
Gateway3445.430

___

Friday’s Games

Windy City at Washington, ppd.

Traverse City 12, Lake Erie 6

Schaumburg 6, Joliet 0

Evansville 4, Florence 3

Normal 7, River City 4

Southern Illinois 5, Gateway 2

Florence at Evansville, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 8:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Traverse City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

