Frontier League

All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Joliet4534.570
Washington4434.564½
Lake Erie4238.525
Schaumburg3940.4946
Traverse City3443.44210
Windy City3447.42012
West Division
WLPct.GB
Normal4234.553
River City4139.5133
Florence4039.506
Southern Illinois3938.506
Evansville3940.494
Gateway3447.42010½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Joliet 5, Lake Erie 3

Schaumburg 5, Windy City 4

Normal 13, Evansville 11

River City 5, Southern Illinois 4

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Schaumburg, 1:30 p.m.

Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

