Frontier League

by Associated Press on August 4, 2018 at 1:03 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Joliet4030.571
Washington3931.5571
Lake Erie3734.521
Schaumburg3634.5144
Traverse City3138.449
Windy City2942.40811½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Normal3532.522
River City3734.521
Southern Illinois3433.5071
Florence3535.500
Evansville3336.4783
Gateway3340.4525

___

Friday’s Games

Normal 5, Traverse City 3

Lake Erie 5, Florence 4

Washington 1, River City 0

Evansville 11, Schaumburg 6

Gateway 4, Joliet 3

Windy City 3, Southern Illinois 0

Saturday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 2:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Normal at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

