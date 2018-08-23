Frontier League

by Associated Press on August 23, 2018 at 1:02 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington5036.581
Joliet4937.5701
Lake Erie4344.494
Schaumburg4244.4888
Traverse City3946.45910½
Windy City3751.42014
West Division
WLPct.GB
Normal4439.530
River City4541.523½
Evansville4442.512
Florence4343.500
Southern Illinois4242.500
Gateway3750.4259

___

Wednesday’s Games

Joliet 9, Lake Erie 3

Washington 8, Schaumburg 7

Evansville 10, Southern Illinois 0

River City 7, Gateway 5

Normal 9, Florence 5

Traverse City 3, Windy City 2

Joliet 2, Lake Erie 1

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Post Views: 1