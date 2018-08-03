Frontier League

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Joliet4029.580
Washington3831.5512
Schaumburg3633.5224
Lake Erie3634.514
Traverse City3137.456
Windy City2842.40012½
West Division
WLPct.GB
River City3733.529
Normal3432.5151
Southern Illinois3432.5151
Florence3534.507
Evansville3236.4714
Gateway3240.4446

___

Thursday’s Games

Normal 8, Washington 1

Gateway 9, Lake Erie 1

Schaumburg 9, Florence 2

Joliet 13, Evansville 8

River City 5, Windy City 2

Southern Illinois 8, Traverse City 7

Friday’s Games

Normal at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

