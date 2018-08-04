Frontier League

by Associated Press on August 4, 2018 at 11:32 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Joliet4130.577
Washington3932.5492
Lake Erie3834.528
Schaumburg3635.5075
Traverse City3139.443
Windy City3042.41711½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Normal3632.529
River City3834.528
Southern Illinois3434.5002
Florence3536.493
Evansville3436.4863
Gateway3341.4466

___

Saturday’s Games

Lake Erie 7, Florence 5

Normal 15, Traverse City 1

River City 14, Washington 3

Windy City 9, Southern Illinois 5

Evansville 7, Schaumburg 4

Joliet 2, Gateway 0

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 2:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Normal at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Post Views: 1