Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|41
|30
|.577
|—
|Washington
|39
|32
|.549
|2
|Lake Erie
|38
|34
|.528
|3½
|Schaumburg
|36
|35
|.507
|5
|Traverse City
|31
|39
|.443
|9½
|Windy City
|30
|42
|.417
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Normal
|36
|32
|.529
|—
|River City
|38
|34
|.528
|—
|Southern Illinois
|34
|34
|.500
|2
|Florence
|35
|36
|.493
|2½
|Evansville
|34
|36
|.486
|3
|Gateway
|33
|41
|.446
|6
___
|Saturday’s Games
Lake Erie 7, Florence 5
Normal 15, Traverse City 1
River City 14, Washington 3
Windy City 9, Southern Illinois 5
Evansville 7, Schaumburg 4
Joliet 2, Gateway 0
|Sunday’s Games
Lake Erie at Florence, 2:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.
Normal at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
River City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Joliet at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled