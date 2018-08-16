Frontier League

by Associated Press on August 16, 2018 at 11:33 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Joliet4734.580
Washington4635.5681
Lake Erie4240.512
Schaumburg4041.4947
Traverse City3545.43811½
Windy City3548.42213
West Division
WLPct.GB
Normal4335.551
Southern Illinois4138.519
River City4141.5004
Florence4040.5004
Evansville4041.494
Gateway3547.42710

___

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg 3, Windy City 2

Windy City 2, Schaumburg 1

Normal 7, Evansville 4

Washington 7, Traverse City 6

Joliet 5, Lake Erie 1

Southern Illinois 1, River City 0

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville 3, Normal 2

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

