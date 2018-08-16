Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|47
|34
|.580
|—
|Washington
|46
|35
|.568
|1
|Lake Erie
|42
|40
|.512
|5½
|Schaumburg
|40
|41
|.494
|7
|Traverse City
|35
|45
|.438
|11½
|Windy City
|35
|48
|.422
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Normal
|43
|35
|.551
|—
|Southern Illinois
|41
|38
|.519
|2½
|River City
|41
|41
|.500
|4
|Florence
|40
|40
|.500
|4
|Evansville
|40
|41
|.494
|4½
|Gateway
|35
|47
|.427
|10
|Thursday’s Games
Schaumburg 3, Windy City 2
Windy City 2, Schaumburg 1
Normal 7, Evansville 4
Washington 7, Traverse City 6
Joliet 5, Lake Erie 1
Southern Illinois 1, River City 0
Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville 3, Normal 2
|Friday’s Games
Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.