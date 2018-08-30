Frontier League

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington5439.581
Joliet5241.5592
Lake Erie4747.500
Schaumburg4449.47310
Traverse City4350.46211
Windy City4153.43613½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Florence4944.527
River City4944.527
Evansville4944.527
Normal4745.511
Southern Illinois4746.5052
Gateway3757.39412½

___

Thursday’s Games

Windy City 3, Lake Erie 2

Traverse City 5, Joliet 4

Florence 3, Normal 1

Washington 4, Schaumburg 3

Southern Illinois 8, River City 5

Evansville 6, Gateway 4

Joliet 3, Traverse City 1

Lake Erie 3, Windy City 0

Friday’s Games

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

