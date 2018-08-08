Frontier League

by Associated Press on August 8, 2018 at 11:32 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington4132.562
Joliet4132.562
Lake Erie3936.5203
Schaumburg3737.500
Traverse City3241.4389
Windy City3343.434
West Division
WLPct.GB
Normal3932.549
Florence3836.514
River City3837.5073
Southern Illinois3536.4934
Evansville3537.486
Gateway3443.4428

___

Wednesday’s Games

Traverse City 7, Schaumburg 6

Florence 12, River City 7

Schaumburg 5, Traverse City 0

Normal 9, Gateway 3

Washington 3, Joliet 1

Windy City 5, Lake Erie 0

Thursday’s Games

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

River City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Traverse City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 9:05 p.m.

Post Views: 1