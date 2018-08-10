Frontier League

by Associated Press on August 10, 2018 at 1:32 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington4233.560
Joliet4233.560
Lake Erie4036.526
Schaumburg3738.4935
Traverse City3341.446
Windy City3344.42910
West Division
WLPct.GB
Normal4032.556
Florence3936.520
River City3838.5004
Southern Illinois3637.493
Evansville3638.4865
Gateway3444.4369

___

Thursday’s Games

Florence 9, River City 2

Southern Illinois 2, Evansville 0

Traverse City 7, Schaumburg 0

Normal 8, Gateway 4

Joliet 6, Washington 1

Lake Erie 3, Windy City 1

Evansville 3, Southern Illinois 2

Friday’s Games

Traverse City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florence at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 8:35 p.m.

