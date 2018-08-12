Frontier League

by Associated Press on August 12, 2018 at 1:02 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington4433.571
Joliet4334.5581
Lake Erie4137.526
Schaumburg3839.4946
Traverse City3442.447
Windy City3346.41812
West Division
WLPct.GB
Normal4133.554
Florence4038.5133
Southern Illinois3837.507
River City3939.5004
Evansville3839.494
Gateway3446.42510

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington 4, Windy City 3

Florence 5, Evansville 2

Lake Erie 2, Traverse City 1

Joliet 9, Schaumburg 0

Washington 5, Windy City 0

Southern Illinois 10, Gateway 6

River City 8, Normal 5

Evansville 2, Florence 0

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Traverse City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

