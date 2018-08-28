Furman QB a full-time Clemson engineering student

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Harris Roberts is a quarterback for Furman. He is also a full-time engineering student at Clemson.

His worlds will collide on Saturday when he and his Furman teammates play at Clemson in the season opener for both teams.

Roberts admits it is going to be a little weird. Roberts says Clemson’s football complex looks spectacular. He gets jokes from teammates about sneaking into one of Clemson’s practices for a little pre-game spying.

Roberts will have a bachelor’s degree from Furman and a mechanical engineering degree from Clemson.

