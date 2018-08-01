Gas Line Replacement Planned in Zanesville

Columbus Gas of Ohio is starting a gas line replacement project in Zanesville this month. It will happen on Newark Road near Ohio University Zanesville and will affect about 40 customers. The work will be concentrated on Newark Road, with additional work occurring on Maplewood Road, Bussemer Lane and Adams Lane.

Gas service will not be impacted until it is time for Columbia crews to connect the customer to the new gas system at their meter. For most customers gas service will be interrupted two to four hours. Customers will be given advance notice of the service interruption. If your gas meter is inside it will be moved outside. The exact start and finish date has not been released.