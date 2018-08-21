Genealogy workshop

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The library is offering a chance for locals to learn about their history.

The Muskingum County Genealogical Society Library located at the John McIntire branch will hold a workshop on Saturday. The workshop will focus on helping people find information along with tips on how to conduct family research.

“So anybody who has family members from the area and wants to learn more about their genealogy or their own family’s history this would be a great opportunity to come and learn how to discover more information,” said Marketing and Community Relations Director Sean Fennell.

Fennell said having a genealogy section is a great asset to the library and really allows locals to learn more about their history and the history of where they live.

“So having genealogy is a way to have local history right here at the fingertips for anybody in Muskingum County,” said Fennell.

The workshop runs from 1 to 3 P.M. on Saturday. For more information, or to sign up for the workshop contact the Genealogy Library at (740) 453-0391 ext. 139.