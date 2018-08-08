ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s time to light up the night against cancer this weekend.

The American Cancer Society will be holding their first Glow for Hope at Zane’s Landing Park Saturday, August 11th beginning at 6 p.m. Community Development Manager, Amanda Hickerson, said this event gives the community a chance to recognize those who are battling cancer and remember their loved ones who lost their fight.

“We’ll have a DJ, we’ll have a glow station, we’re going to do a luminaria ceremony and there will be a reception area for cancer survivors,” said Hickerson.

Hickerson said this event is very family and kid focused – they will have special guests, Batman and Wonder Woman joining them to fight against cancer. If you would like to purchase a luminaria bag in honor of your loved ones, they are $10. The ceremony will begin at 10 p.m.

Hickerson said, “so that celebration is really special, especially here in Zanesville because it’s the Zanesville community that we’re recognizing.”

Hickerson said all of the proceeds raised will go to the American Cancer Society to fund research and help patients who are currently going through cancer treatments. You can register the day of the event or visit their Facebook page, Glow for Hope – Zanesville, for more information.