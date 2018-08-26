Grace United Methodist Church block party

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – People joined together downtown today to celebrate their faith.

Grace United Methodist Church held their 28th block party to share the love of Christ. Co-Chairs of Outreach, Cynthia Tuck and Susan Tyson said they do this for the Zanesville community. Everyone was welcome to spend their Sunday morning with them.

“Downtown church, people in the downtown area who don’t go to church, so we’re just trying to reach anyone who’s available on this Sunday morning,” said Tuck. “We just like to provide an outlet for something else to do on Sunday,” explained Tyson.

There was free food offered, live music performed by Two by Two, and plenty of kids activities. Pastor Mark Chow said this vision was established 27 years ago. They wanted to have the opportunity to share God’s love with people.

“They were dreaming of a way to celebrate the end of summer, beginning of the school year, and this is kind of what came out of it, and we’ve been doing it ever since,” said Chow. “It’s been great to have the community come out and a lot of joy on people’s faces and everyone’s having a great time.”

All of the donations raised will go to offset their expenses at the church.