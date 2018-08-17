Help Clear the Shelter Saturday

Animals waiting for a loving home are hoping by this time Saturday they’ll have found their family.

The Animal Shelter Society is taking part in the national “Clear the Shelter” event. Every cat, rabbit and dog currently calling the shelter home is available for adoption free of charge, thanks to various sponsors like Century National Bank.

Those adopting dogs will also have their license fee covered.

“We feel that the animal shelter does a great job and our lovable four legged creatures are part of our families and part of our culture and part of our community,” said Kang Kim Trust Administrator for Century National Bank. “So we want to do as much as possible to support a great organization like the animal shelter.”

Last year over 90 animals found homes through this event. One of those needing a home is a ball of boxer mix energy named Snookie. She’s seven years old, loves kids but not cats.

“We can do food water things like that and all that’s wonderful, but that’s not the same as having a home, having a family,” said Executive Director of the Animal Shelter Society Jody Murray. “We just want to encourage the shortest amount of time the animals can stay here at the shelter the better.”

For those interested in “Clear the Shelter Day” the Animal Shelter will begin handing out numbered applications starting at 9:30am. Adoptions will begin at 10am. They’ll be signs directing you where to park.

They’ll also be pizza, drinks and a DJ on hand.