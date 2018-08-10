Homeless advocate says banning encampments is not the answer

CINCINNATI (AP) — An advocate for the homeless in Cincinnati says an order that bans homeless encampments throughout Hamilton County distracts from long-term solutions like permanent housing.

Kevin Finn, president of Strategies to End Homelessness, says 93 percent of Hamilton County’s homeless population already lives in shelters. He says the rest live on the streets because of substance abuse disorders, separation from loved ones or mental illness.

An Ohio judge on Thursday expanded an order that initially prohibited homeless camps in downtown Cincinnati. The latest order comes amid a sweep of tent cities there.

National homeless advocate Megan Hustings says cities across the country are zeroing in on homeless camps. Officials on Friday will order about 20 people to leave an encampment in northern Massachusetts, citing health and safety concerns.