Homeless relocate under pressure in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Homeless people are packing up their belongings as Cincinnati city workers prepare to clear and clean an encampment in a busy downtown area.

Advocates for the homeless say displaced people will relocate nearby and could return later.

A federal judge refused to block the city cleanup after the advocates sued to stop it. They called an order to vacate “a bullying tactic” that violates constitutional rights of the homeless.

A dozen tents remained Friday morning on a sidewalk near Great American Ball Park and The Banks Entertainment District.

National advocate Megan Hustings says homeless camps across the country are being targeted in response to pressure from locals who want to avoid visible poverty.

Cincinnati officials say they plan to deal later with another camp near a downtown luxury apartment complex.